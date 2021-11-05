Iva Zanicchi and Paolo Del Debbio conquering the Biscione

Tonight on TV, Mediaset offers a tribute to Iva Zanicchi with the “Diva” program. Alternatively, Del Debbio on Rete 4 and Tom Cruise on Italia Uno.

Mediaset faces the prime time of Thursday with some more awareness, the television proposal is articulated on different fronts that could end up meeting the needs of the public: on Channel 5, the return of a great figure of the show who already had the opportunity to collaborate with the Biscione in the recent past. In addition to a dazzling career, not only on television, to act as a business card.

This is Iva Zanicchi: the television presenter, as well as unforgotten singer-songwriter, protagonist on Canale 5 of “Diva”. A tribute to his own artistic path through illustrious testimonies and important guests. To underline years of television history, with some personal anecdotes.

Tonight on TV, Mediaset: Zanicchi protagonist, Del Debbio watershed. Tom Cruise outsider

On Italy Oneinstead, space for the cinema with the action film “Jack Reacher – The Decisive Test”. The protagonist is Tom Cruise: a dark-hued action movie that will stimulate the adrenaline and curiosity of the public who loves unexpected twists and turns in front of the truths of the past that take shape.

Missing very little 😍 The legendary Iva Zanicchi awaits you tonight up #Channel 5 and streaming on Mediaset Infinity with D’Iva✨ Many guests, many surprises and many emotions await you #Diva ♥ ️🎶 pic.twitter.com/DxKM175WNC – Mediaset Infinity (@MediasetPlay) November 4, 2021

Rete 4 relies on Paolo Del Debbio, the well-known journalist who leads “Straight and Reverse”: political talk show that ranges from one theme to another, also passing through current events with illustrious guests to animate the debate around the fate of leaders and representative political parties. How the balance of the country changes during the “white semester”. The appointment is at about 21.20 with Mediaset choices.