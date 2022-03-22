Iván Arana, the actor who steals the controversy in the Vicente Fernández bioseries

The controversial bioseries ‘The Last King’, based on the book by Olga Wornat, has been the cause of a torrent of articles, notes, tweets, posts and phone calls, to comment on what is right, wrong, and regular in this production of TelevisaUnivision, which went on the air in defiance of the wishes of cuca covers and children – who already had an authorized project in production with Netflix and Caracol, which this series already burned them, even if it’s a little – and even legal demands.

Iván Arana at an event in Mexico City. (Photo by Carlos Tischler/Getty Images)

With a luxury production headed by Juan Osorio, who has a touch of King Midas for melodramas, the series broadcast its first episodes with a very high rating for its time slot, and raised many comments for its cast, which includes the eminent Angélica Aragón (in his return to TV), the enormous Salvador Sánchez, Emilio Osorio, Iliana Fox and Pablo Montero as Chente, although one of the actors who has attracted the most attention is Iván Arana, in his incarnation of Vicente ‘Vis’ Fernández Jr., whose kidnapping in 1998 forms the main part of the first narrative arc of the series.

With his performance, Arana managed not only to leave the audience shocked, but also to connect with them so that they could feel part of the ordeal that the hostage went through (nothing like this had been seen in such a crude way on screen, since in 1988 the famous director Paul Schrader filmed the story of the famous kidnapping of Patty Hearst with the ill-fated British actress Natasha Richardson), the intensity of his performance made his name become a trend.

However, it should be noted that Iván Arana did not come out of nowhere: in fact, the Jalisco actor has a career of more than ten years and has worked very hard, with participation in various series, such as the cult favorite ‘I’m your fan’, with Martín Altomaro and Ana Claudia Talancón, and gained much recognition with his role as Ismael Casillas, the son of the titular character in ‘El Señor de los Cielos’ (for Telemundo) and films such as ‘Be careful with what you wish for’ and as Darío in the telenovela ‘Empire of lies’.

Now as “El mayor de los colts”, Arana finds himself with the opportunity to be recognized as a mature professional actor, who in 15 years —he made his debut in 2006, with a short titled ‘Give me an instant’— has been positioning himself with patience and a good eye, without allowing fame and nonsense to affect what he calls his “real life”, next to his wife and two children, who he keeps away from the spotlight — now, Arana is one of the actors who, Due to their versatility, they can afford to go out on the street and hardly be recognized by people or photographers, which is why until now they have been able to afford to live quietly and away from any scandal.

According to what he has told in some interviews, Iván was attracted to acting since childhood, since his father participated as an actor and set designer in university theater and also produced short films, which allowed him to be behind the cameras, soaking up the subject. At the age of 8, his father explained to him what the actor’s job consisted of and he says “that’s when the spotlight came on and I said ‘I want to live from that, I want to live from acting.’

Growing up in a home influenced by art —in addition to producing, his father is a renowned plastic artist and one of his uncles was a famous writer— gave him a special sensitivity, and brought him closer to great actors who came to give courses in Guadalajara, alternating with the family circle; Thus Iván (or Luis Iván) had the opportunity to participate and learn from great masters of dramatic art and began to follow his vocation, something that has been interspersed with his personal life, and his role as a father. of him, next to Ariane Guesua.

“I think that the arrival of my children has helped me a lot to find a center, a nest in my life. It made me make decisions to move forward in another way in my life and I feel much more centered. In some way it simplified my existence “he said in an interview with People in Spanish” Now the only thing that interests me is that my family is well and that is what fills my spirit the most. I think it has helped me a lot to accommodate my ego. Now I have many dreams but I feel that I am much more objective. Being a father has helped me to experience the success that I am experiencing at this point in my career in a more focused way.”

Also dedicated to the plastic arts (it runs in his family), Iván continues to record the series and is receiving the best comments from the public and experts, proving that he is a versatile and brave actor —the scenes of his torture were very shocking and he did them with convincing aplomb—that from here he will take a platform to stardom.

