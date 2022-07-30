Iván Duque: Dissidents paid 7 billion to assassinate him – Conflict and Drug Trafficking – Justice

On Thursday morning, the director of the National Police, General Jorge Luis Vargas, assured that the dissident ‘Jhon Mechas’ distributed 7,000 million pesos to attack President Iván Duque and 2,000 million pesos to attack Defense Minister Diego Molano.

After judicial work against the dissidents of the 33rd front, the Police concluded that “alias Jhon Mechas is still in Venezuela and that ‘Richard’, who is the one who coordinates the attacks for the 33rd front, is in Venezuela, comes to Colombia, goes to Arauca , go down to the Orinoquía and Amazonia areas to distribute the money from drug trafficking,” said the director of the National Police.

General Vargas affirmed that it is certain, with intelligence and physical evidence, that ‘Jhon Mechas’ “has distributed 7,000 million pesos to attack the President of the Republic and has also given 2,000 million to attack the Minister of Defense or a general of the Public Force“.

According to Vargas, this situation was discussed with the Attorney General of the Nation. “In the same way I have asked Interpol to expand the news with the associated countries because the plan is in development,” he said.

For his part, Minister Molano pointed out that President Duque’s security measures are maintained: “His level of protection is high.”

It is worth remembering that in June of last year, in Cúcuta (Norte de Santander), two terrorist acts were recorded that left Javier Alonso Veloza García, alias Jhon Mechas, head of the dissidents of the 33rd Front, on the radar of the authorities. who according to the authorities takes refuge in Venezuela.

The first event was the activation of a car bomb in the 30th Brigade of the Army in Cúcuta, which left 32 injured. And the second was the attack with rifle bursts against the helicopter in which President Duque was traveling, when he was landing in the capital of Norte de Santander.

