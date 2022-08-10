Iván Duque will work as a distinguished member of the organization of global thinkers

The former president was cataloged by the organization as an example of leadership. It will focus primarily on issues of democracy, migration and the environment. Photo: EFE/Presidency of Colombia – Presidency of Colombia

The former president of Colombia, Iván Duque, was named a “distinguished member” of The Wilson Center, an organization focused on dialogue and research on global problems. For the center, Duque “impressed the world with his leadership on so many fronts, from defending democracy, protecting biodiversity and dealing with climate change to responding with compassion to the millions of Venezuelans who fled tyranny to Colombia.”

According to The Wilson Center, the former Colombian president will begin his work in the fall (September-December) of this year. The appointment comes after Mark Green, ambassador of the organization, visited Colombia this year and received a decoration from the then president.

For his part, the former president said that “The Woodrow Wilson Center is one of the Think and Do tanks most prestigious in the world that has adopted the values ​​of defending democracy and promoting solid policies to face migration and the climate crisis in different parts of the world”.

Likewise, the former president stated that hand in hand with Green they will undertake “initiatives that will help countries and private sector organizations to face the climate crisis we are experiencing, as well as the migration crisis that is endangering millions of people.” He also expressed that it is an honor for him “to be part of this incredible team.”

Duque’s roles in the organization will primarily be dialogue and advice on migration, climate change challenges, and “promoting democratic values ​​and economic opportunity,” according to the center. For The Wilson Center, Duque “is an eminent politician and a distinguished thought leader who has guided his country during the pandemic and has offered a safe haven to millions of displaced people fleeing the regime in Venezuela.”

