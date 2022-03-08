Ivan Kuliak, Russian gymnast, stands on the podium and boasts a symbol in favor of the war

Russian gymnast Ivan Kuliak stole the cameras at the World Cup award ceremony in Doha, Qatar, since he wore a warmongering symbol on his clothing, that is, he is in favor of war.

Kuliak placed a Z on his chest, a letter that appears on Russian combat vehicles during his invasion of Ukraine and means “for victory”, this fact could generate an individual sanction.



Kuliak is 20 years old and during 2021 he received military training.

The Russian shared the podium with Ukrainian gymnast Illia Kovtun, who finished in first place.

The consequences of the war between Russia and Ukraine have affected Russian athletes, in the case of Ivan and gymnasts from his country will not be able to compete in the European Championships held by the International Gymnastics Federation.



