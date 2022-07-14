“Iván Márquez” is in a hospital in Caracas, says the Colombian Defense Minister

Duque: Márquez is protected in Venezuela by the Maduro regime 2:34

(CNN Spanish) — Colombian Defense Minister Diego Molano said on Wednesday that the Government of that country had been informed by its intelligence services that Luciano Marín Arango, “Iván Márquez”, one of the leaders of the FARC dissidents, is in a Venezuelan hospital.

Speaking to several journalists in Bogotá, Molano said that Márquez “is being protected by the Maduro regime.”

The official indicated that Márquez was part of a confrontation and that in “that dispute, one of these vendettas occurred in which his integrity was affected.”

Days ago, the FARC dissidence, which calls itself Segunda Marquetalia, of which Márquez is the leader, assured in a video that on June 30 Márquez “was the victim of a criminal attack directed from the Army barracks and the commandos of the Police” and that “luckily he was unharmed.”

Molano said that this video has been validated by Colombian intelligence. CNN has not been able to verify the authenticity of that material.

CNN has tried, unsuccessfully so far, to communicate with the Foreign Ministry and the Ministries of Communication and Defense of Venezuela, so that they respond to Minister Molano’s statements and indicate whether, in fact, Márquez is in a Venezuelan city.