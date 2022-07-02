News

Iván Márquez: President Duque says that they are investigating the version of his death – Government – ​​Politics

Attention: they investigate if Iván Márquez, head of dissidence, fell in VenezuelaThey investigate the alleged death of Iván Márquez.

Ivan Duke

The president said that military intelligence reviews the information on the attack in Venezuela.

President Iván Duque referred this Saturday morning to the versions that account for the possible death of ‘Iván Márquez’ in Venezuela.

It may interest you: Attention: they investigate if Iván Márquez, head of dissidence, fell in Venezuela

This is information that is being verified. We are working with intelligence to verify that information,” Duque said.

The president pointed out that as soon as there is any precise information about what happened, the country will be informed.

Duque insisted that the head of the dissidence “He was in Venezuela protected by Nicolás Maduro.”

(Also: The messages behind the meeting between Petro and Uribe)

Likewise, the Minister of Defense, Diego Molano, also referred to the issue of ‘Iván Márquez’ and pointed out that the information is currently being confirmed.

“The information that has been publicly known in some communication media, from some sources that affirm that in a confrontation between the different factions of the FARC dissidents, he would have lost his life, is an issue that is being confirmed, we only know what it has come out in the media,” Molano said.

You may also be interested in:

– The data that is known about the alleged death of ‘Iván Márquez’ in Venezuela

POLITICS

Source link

