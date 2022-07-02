Iván Márquez: President Duque says that they are investigating the version of his death – Government – Politics
The president said that military intelligence reviews the information on the attack in Venezuela.
July 02, 2022, 11:39 AM
President Iván Duque referred this Saturday morning to the versions that account for the possible death of ‘Iván Márquez’ in Venezuela.
“This is information that is being verified. We are working with intelligence to verify that information,” Duque said.
The president pointed out that as soon as there is any precise information about what happened, the country will be informed.
Duque insisted that the head of the dissidence “He was in Venezuela protected by Nicolás Maduro.”
Likewise, the Minister of Defense, Diego Molano, also referred to the issue of ‘Iván Márquez’ and pointed out that the information is currently being confirmed.
“The information that has been publicly known in some communication media, from some sources that affirm that in a confrontation between the different factions of the FARC dissidents, he would have lost his life, is an issue that is being confirmed, we only know what it has come out in the media,” Molano said.
POLITICS
July 02, 2022, 11:39 AM
