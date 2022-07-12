Iván Márquez: ‘Second Marquetalia’ says he is alive – Investigative Unit

Spokespersons for the FARC dissidence calling itself the ‘Second Marquetalia’ assure that Luciano Marín, alias Iván Márquez, He survived the attack of which he was a victim, revealed in the scoop a week ago by EL TIEMPO.

The statement was revealed a few minutes ago by the magazine Change.

The statement (which they replicated in a video) indicates that the attack was recorded on June 30, “directed from the army barracks (sic) and the police commands.”

They talk about CIA and DEA

“Fortunately he was unharmed. He only suffered minor injuries and is in good health.”

In addition, they assure that the DE and the CIA would have been behind the attack.

“From his combat trench, the struggle of ideas for a new Colombia will continue. We have no doubt that behind this terrorist act, there are the hounds of the CIA, DEA and the Duque government. It is the same Modus Operandi that they used to assassinate the paisa Oscar, Edilson Romaña, Gentil Duarte, and Jesús Santrist (sic), from different military garrisons and police commands. Duque and his government not only destroyed the Havana agreements; they also dedicated themselves to exporting mercenaries to kill leaders in different parts of the world,” the document states.

This is the statement issued by spokespersons for the FARC dissidence calling itself ‘Second Marquetalia’.

Attack on Duque and the media

The document, with several errors including in the names of its leaders, also refers to the use of former Colombian military to perpetrate the assassination of the president of Haiti: “So far the material actors of the crime are imprisoned, but nothing is known about the intellectual actors”.

And the dissidents of the ex-FARC are launching themselves against various sectors of the country and against the government of Iván Duque and the media: “The Duque government has been one of the most nefarious and ineffective governments that have governed Colombia in recent times. More than 700 social leaders assassinated, more than 300 peace agreement signatories assassinated, repression of social protest and false positives returned. Its faithful allies the media: Caracol Radio, Caracol TV, RCN Radio, RCN TV, EL Tiempo, el Espectador and Semana“.

The video was also first published by Cambio magazine.

