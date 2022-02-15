Ivan Reitman: director of “Ghostbusters” dies at 75

Producer-director Ivan Reitman, whose blockbuster comedies of the ’70s and’ 80s included the blockbuster “Ghostbusters,” died in his sleep on February 12 in Montecito, California. To confirm this, his family. He was 75 and the cause of his death has not been released.

Farewell to the famous director Ivan Reitman

“Our family is in mourning for the unexpected loss of a husband, father and grandfather who taught us to always seek magic in life”

said her children, director Jason Reitman, Catherine Reitman and Caroline Reitman.

“We are comforted by the fact that his work as a director has brought laughter and happiness all over the world. As we cry in private, we hope that those who have known him through his films will always remember him ”.

Born in Czechoslovakia and raised in Canada (where he first met young cartoonists such as his later actors Dan Aykroyd and Rick Moranis), Reitman made his first big impression as the producer of “National Lampoon’s Animal House” (1978), hit comedy that featured the “Saturday Night Live” star John Belushi to the big screen audience.

Ghostbusters the great success of director Ivan Reitman

He quickly moved on to directing feature films and his first two hits brought in another “SNL” luminary, Bill Murrayat the highest level of film stardom: “Meatballs” (1979), and the comedy “Stripes” (1980), with the actor and screenwriter Harold Ramis.

As formidable as those box office images were, the biggest hit, produced and directed by Reitman, is yet to come.

Written in collaboration by Aykroyd and Ramis, Moranis and Sigourney Weaver, “Ghostbusters”Is the perfect marriage of humor, essay and high-budget special effects. The most successful comedy of its time, grossing nearly $ 229 million nationwide.

While none of Reitman’s later films reached similar levels at the box office, he maintained his producer / director profile with a string of comedies that reconfigured the action hero’s career. Arnold Schwarzenegger: “Twins” (1988), “Kindergarten Cop” (1990) and “Junior” (1994). He also produced the family comedies “Beethoven” starring Saint Bernard.

In the biggest and best of his films, Reitman has found an unusual balance between the unfolding of scripts, sometimes almost obsessive, and the use of artists such as Belushi, Aykroyd, Murray and Moranis, who have emerged in the climate of improvisation. freewheeling by Chicago Second City improvisation company, “SCTV” and “SNL”.

The life of Ivan Reitman

He was born on October 27, 1946 in Komamo, Czechoslovakia. His mother survived the Auschwitz extermination camp and his father fought in the Czech resistance. The family emigrated to the United States in 1950 to escape the repressive postwar communist regime.

Raised in Toronto, he attended McMaster University in Hamilton, where he made his first short films. While in school, he met several of the future main members of the SCTV troupe: Martin Short, Eugene Levy, Dave Thomas, Andrea Martin and Moranis. Back in Toronto after college, he hired Aykroyd to work on a comedy show he was producing at a local TV station, and they became friends and collaborators throughout his life.

Ivan Reitman – a brilliant career

Moving on to film, he professionally produced and directed a horror parody, “Cannibal Girls,” starring Levy and Martin. The 1973 low-budget film was acquired by B-picture legend Samuel Z. Arkoff for distribution. He also produced two of the director’s first horror films David Cronenberg“Shivers” (1975) and “Rabid” (1977).

In 1978, Reitman signed, as a producer on a film about a misfit fraternity, into a rigid 1960s college, co-written with former SCTV chief writer Ramis and National Lampoon writer-editors Doug Kenney and Chris Miller. Directed by John Landis, the raunchy, out-of-the-box comedy “Animal House” ultimately grossed more than $ 140 million in the US and brought Belushi to film stardom.

Murray, whose casual anti-authoritarian style was as distinctive as that of his former “SNL” castmate Belushi, opened the box office with Reitman’s “Meatballs” (gross: $ 43 million) and “Stripes” (85 million). dollars).

In 1983, Reitman began brushing up on a paranormal comedy that Aykroydwho died the year before, he had written for Belushi.

A very original and surprising thrilling comedy, “Ghostbusters”, which has become as ubiquitous as the logo of its scared ghost.

Reitman went on to work wonders in his comedies with Schwarzenegger, formerly best known as the on-screen incarnation of Conan and in sci-fi action franchises like “The Terminator” and “Predator.” He went on to produce audience-pleasing images such as the films “Beethoven” and “Space Jam” (1996), the animated / live-action film for the star. Michael Jordan.

Reitman’s most recent directorial work included his latest feature, “Draft Day” with Kevin Costner; “No Strings Attached”, romantic comedy “No Strings Attached” and “My Super Ex-Girlfriend”.

In 2009, he co-produced “Up in the Air,” a comedy-drama featuring George Clooney. Directed and co-written by his son Jason, the film earned an Academy Award for Best Picture and won the Oscar for Best Screenplay.

Reitman leaves his wife Genevieve; his son Jason, a director; and daughters Catherine, an actress, writer and television producer, and Caroline.

Michela De Paolis

02/14/2022