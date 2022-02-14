Ivan Reitman is dead, goodbye to the director of “Ghostbusters” and “The Twins” – Corriere.it

from Maurizio Porro

The news given by his wife and children: «Our family is in mourning for the unexpected loss of a husband, father and grandfather who taught us to always seek magic in life».

Ivan Reitman died in a deep sleep on Saturday night in his Californian home in Montecito: he was 75 years old, born Czechoslovakian on 27 October 46 but soon emigrated to Canada before arriving in Hollywood. He was the director of the best-selling “Ghostbusters”, of which he directed the first films in 84 and 89, while the last “Ghostbusters legacy” was passed to his son Jason, brother of Caroline and Catherine, TV producer. Reitman was the producer and author who launched Cronenberg’s visionary and premonitory horror films “Rabid” and “The Demon Under the Skin,” the zany titles of the young Landis such as “Animal house” in ’78, Belushi’s triumph. And finally he changed the face of the muscular Schwarzenegger, making him moderately comical in grotesque films like “Twins”, “A Cop in Elementary School” and “Junior”.

But Reitman, an exile from Eastern countries such as Passer and Polanski, had sensed that only with the cheeky, vulgar and insane style he would heal the lump in the throat of America in post-Viet crisis between the 70s and 80s and had thus allied himself with that circle of satire jesters launched by the “Saturday night live “, Like Belushi, Aykroyd and Bill Murray, reuniting them as” Ghostbusters “and establishing a harmony that became exchange of jokes and ideas, freedom to improvise, desire for parody, conquering a new audience grown with” Easy rider “and arrived at” American pie “. The brilliant talent, especially when he laughs at the paranormal, merges with the generation that would have undermined the bon ton of cinema: Bill Murray plays “Meatballs”, ’79 and “Stripes” with Harold Ramis, who will be the scriptwriter of “Ghostbusters” with Aykroyd . If this is the film that will make Reitman remember for his charismatic style with green ghosts who avenge “The Exorcist”, the filmmaker had the dowsing passion of the producer who discovers talents and launches ideas for a very teen-ager audience, so much so that he will put yard blockbusters such as “Beethoven” (the adventures of the Sanbernardo in 5 films) and “Space Jam” (with sequel in ’21) in which he mixes basketball man Michael Jordan and Bugs Bunny, star of beloved cartoons.

Every now and then some “adult” comedy like “Dave”, satire of the President of the United States Kevin Kline, on the theme of the double dear to the director who relaunches the Clintonian dream, adding romantic thrillers (“Dangerously together” with Redford and Winger) but then trivializing himself in comedies such as “Two fathers too many” with Robin Williams, “Friends, lovers and … ”And closing with“ Draft day ”with Kevin Costner, behind the scenes of baseball. The productive match was decidedly lucky, net of some slips (“Stop, o mamma shoot” with an unlikely brilliant stallion) but also some good shots like the melancholy contemporary “In the clouds” with George Clooney, directed by his son Jason who today he mourns with his family the sudden disappearance.