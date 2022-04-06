Iván Ruiz: an “always young” TV fan who emphasizes “reality television”

Santo Domingo. DR

Iván Ruiz is passionate about television that brought back a certain splendor of the golden years to the Dominican small screen at noon, in a concept that he calls “reality television.” Now the communicator faces his greatest professional challenge as general director of the State Radio and Television Corporation (CERTV).

“My mission is always to leave a mark”, He said a few years ago to LISTÍN DIARIO to summarize in one sentence his steps in television and advertising in the last three decades.

In 1985, when he was only 18 years old, he began with the emblematic Yaqui Núñez del Risco, who gave him the first opportunity to enter the world of television. And the late producer is precisely his best reference and with whom many often compare him. And the most daring point out that he inherited his style.

His love for the small screen began from a very young day when he arrived at the studios of Tele Inde, channel 13, where he suddenly found himself between cameras and microphones, which caught his attention.

That magic and attraction for the media had built her in the family environment and in her beloved Samaná.

Ivan was born 55 years ago in Bonao, but from his early years he went to live in Samaná and for that reason his personal identification with that town of the ordeeste.

He was a child that his grandmother raised in his early years with all possible care and nonsense.

His grandmother, Lucia Cacaveli Clark, an English immigrant, took him from his mother’s arms a few days after he was born and took him with her to grow up in front of the sea (in Samaná).

He spoke English until he was seven years old, she had breakfast every day on a terrace looking at the blue waters of a sea that was always still and sneaked in mid-morning to see her godmother (owner of a hotel), to go looking for some words in Spanish with her.

During his childhood and adolescence he studied in several schools, but his parents realized that he was not the best of students, although at the age of 13 he was already studying dramatic art and television production, which generated a real interest in him.

This gave way to entering the world of communication, in which he has forged a permanent career.

+ Iván Ruiz’s first steps on TV

A video program, on channel 6, was his first great individual daring. And his unforgettable “Forever young” filled an era with the youth of the early 90’s.

“We have raced, broken stages, and overcome many obstacles for the glory of God!”, he said.

In recent years, “The Midday Show“in Color Vision, has been its flagship by transforming this traditional space left behind in time into a “connectivity tunnel” with new communication codes that are interesting for a large audience.

When Iván Ruiz returned in 2014 to direct the program “El show del midday” (he had been a few years before, this was the third) he found a weak average audience (0.18), but he focused on a format that he calls “reality television”. ”, and the numbers have reached levels that are five times the initial data, even facing the dreaded soap operas of the meridian.

“The Midday Show is a concept that has caught on. I found the program with 0.18, and in target of 25 years or more we are for the three points, which is a lot”, he told Listín Diaroi four years ago.

Its formula is concrete: it is based on information, opinions of professionals, social assistance, entertainment, sports, humor and music (these last two in inverse proportion to the origins of the program 50 years ago).

In addition, through the same channel, Color Vision, established the Saturday program “Enfasis” seven years ago, based on interviews in which it seeks to make a difference. His arrival at CERTV does not contemplate leaving channel 9.

Iván Ruiz understands that on Dominican television there is a comfort producers and a crisis of imagination, along with a need for a law that encourages local production.

“Without a doubt there is a crisis of imagination and comfort zone, and if you combine these two elements they are explosive,” he told Listin Diario some time ago.

Now at CERTV it is his biggest challenge and he takes it on with the humility of knowing that he will do it at the expense of his own companies to become a public servant.

“I have come here with the firm conviction of adding… Taking on this challenge is a great challenge and our goal is to do everything possible to leave a legacy”, He stated this Tuesday when he took office at CERTV.

+ Personal life of Ivan Ruiz

off television, Iván Ruiz considers himself a shy man. Some might think he is pushy.

He is the father of three daughters whom he loves madly and for whom he changed his way of life to become a better human being, he said.

Last November, he made headlines in the gossip press when it became known that married Laura Guzmán in the city of Los Angeles.

The celebration in the Dominican Republic, for his friends, family and co-workers, took place on January 7.