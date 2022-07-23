Iván Velásquez, the researcher of parapolitics, will be the Minister of Defense of Colombia

Iván Velásquez, in an image from October 2017, then head of the International Commission against Impunity (CICIG). Esteban Biba (EFE)

Former magistrate Iván Velásquez (Medellín, 67 years old) has been chosen as the next Minister of Defense of Colombia. The strong man of the Supreme Court of Justice against parapolitics, who investigated Álvaro Uribe’s links with the paramilitaries, and a star in the fight against corruption in Guatemala, will be the head of the military forces, in an election that represents a turning point total in the portfolio that in the current Government has been handed over to Uribism.

The arrival of Velásquez at the command of the armed forces represents, until now, the clearest commitment to the change proposed by the Government of Gustavo Petro. In recent years, the Colombian Ministry of Defense has been harshly questioned for the violation of human rights and impunity within its forces. Iván Duque’s executive ends up with an unfavorable record in that portfolio. His three ministers faced censure motion processes for their questionable actions.

“The common denominator of all the defense ministers is that they are part of a government that decided to tear the peace to shreds and that works a friend-enemy dialectic; he declares an enemy to anyone who opposes him and acts accordingly. It is a ministry that is not for Defense, but rather for internal war,” then-Senator Roy Barreras, now President of the Senate, pointed out in November last year.

Former magistrate Velásquez will come to a position that Diego Molano, a member of the Democratic Center, former President Álvaro Uribe’s party, whose main flag has been precisely security, held in the last term. Molano took over from him in February of last year, in the midst of a climate of violence against social leaders, environmentalists and former FARC combatants, and when the massacres were on the rise and the episodes of police brutality were about to show their worst face. . During last year’s protests, the opposition and the social movements that led the outbreak demanded Molano’s resignation, but he stayed until the end.

Velásquez, the nemesis of uribismo, considered a “hero” in Guatemala for having achieved the fall of President Otto Pérez Molina for corruption, had come a long way in Colombia before becoming the head of the International Commission Against Impunity in Guatemala (CICIG), in 2013. Since the mid-1990s, the lawyer began a brave fight against Colombian paramilitarism, which continued from the Supreme Court of Justice, when he was elected as an auxiliary magistrate in 2000.

Due to their investigations, more than 50 members of Congress were sentenced for links with paramilitarism and another list, twice as large, was accused of having relations with armed structures. He was the man of justice who uncovered parapolitics. But he stepped on many calluses and won powerful enemies, including Álvaro Uribe. Velásquez was the person who dared to denounce the links of Mario Uribe, cousin of the former president, with paramilitarism. The magistrate was the victim of intimidation and interceptions, which forced him to leave his position on the Supreme Court in 2012. He then assured that he was doing so for personal reasons, but the background to his departure was that his investigations were proving very uncomfortable. for the political class.

Velásquez arrived in Guatemala in October 2013 as head of that country’s International Commission against Impunity, and five months later he already had his first investigation ready. With The line, as it became known, exposed a network of corruption in the customs of that country, which involved several high-ranking government officials. Guatemala then exploded. Protests took to the streets and in less than a month, Vice President Roxana Baldetti Elías was forced to resign. For the first time in the history of Guatemala, a president, after losing his immunity, was forced to resign. Velásquez’s investigations left him no choice.

His arrival at one of the key positions in the Colombian Government shows an unprecedented turnaround in the military forces. Velásquez’s appointment tightens the rope between the new government and the uniformed men a little more, and confirms Petro’s idea of ​​tackling corruption in the Army. “There are extreme right-wing currents that must be eliminated. Some are proclaiming coups and things like that. But look, within the Army there are no factions friendly to Gustavo Petro, there are factions friendly to the Constitution. And that is what needs to be developed, an Army that obeys the Constitution, regardless of the governments that pass,” said Petro.

Velásquez will assume a troop involved in several scandals, and with soldiers who have openly shown that they do not recognize themselves in the incoming government. General Eduardo Zapateiro, the representative of the toughest and warmest wing, resigned from his post to avoid being present at Gustavo Petro’s possession. The election of the former magistrate this Friday adds to the discomfort that already exists in the military due to the new government’s vision of the country and key issues on its agenda, such as carrying out the recommendations of the Truth Commission, which have been rejected by the uniformed and by the Democratic Center, the party that has assumed its political spokesman. In the commission’s final report, the Armed Forces and other security agencies, such as the DAS, are identified as actors that violated human rights with arbitrary arrests, torture, forced disappearances, extrajudicial executions, or the criminal actions of paramilitary groups and calls for preventive and disciplinary controls to be strengthened to supervise the Armed Forces and the Police.

The expectation in front of who would occupy the Ministry of Defense was total. Petro opted for a civilian, who shares his causes, and thereby demonstrates that he is not afraid of causing a stir in the Armed Forces. Former minister Gabriel Silva Luján said a few weeks ago that this would be the appointment that would measure how far the new president is willing to go with his promise of change. “You would be wrong to appoint a retired general. He would show a weakness that does not suit him. The reading of the military would be that he appoints someone of his own because he fears them, “said Silva Luján. With the election of Velásquez, Petro showed that he is not afraid of them.

