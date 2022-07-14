Ivana Trump, ex-wife of Donald Trump, dies

Ivana Trump, Donald Trump’s first wife, dies at 73 3:15

(CNN) — Ivana Trump, former wife of Donald Trump, has died, the former president announced on Truth Social.

There was no news about the cause of his death. Ivana is the mother of Donald Jr., Ivanka Trump, and Eric Trump. She was 73 years old.

Who was Ivana Trump? 3:23

“I am deeply saddened to inform everyone who loved her, which is many, that Ivana Trump passed away at her home in New York City. She was a wonderful, beautiful and amazing woman who led a great and inspiring life. Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric. She was as proud of them as we all were of her. Rest in peace, Ivana!” Trump posted.

Eric Trump also posted on Instagram, saying in part that Ivana was “a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and a loving mother and friend.”

Raised in communist Czechoslovakia, Ivana Trump partnered with Donald Trump on some of his most high-profile real estate projects. The two divorced in 1992 in the wake of Trump’s tabloid affair with Marla Maples, who later became Donald Trump’s second wife and mother of his daughter, Tiffany.

In his book, “Trump: The Art of the Deal,” Donald Trump referred to Ivana Trump as a “great manager” and described her as “demanding and very competitive.” He also put her in charge of running Trump’s Castle in Atlantic City, instead of hiring an outside general manager.

“When it comes to running a casino, good management skills are just as important as the specific gaming experience,” he wrote. “She gave me the reason.”

When the couple finally settled, Ivana walked away with $14 million, plus other perks like a huge mansion in Greenwich, Connecticut.

After the divorce, Ivana Trump married and divorced two more times while maintaining a lavish, globetrotting lifestyle.