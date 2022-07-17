Ivana Trump: how much was the fortune that she will inherit to her children? – USA – International

Ivana Trump, the first wife of US President Donald Trump, who died this Thursday at the age of 73, left a significant fortune to her children Ivanka, Donald Jr. and Eric, a net worth estimated at 100 million dollars, according to Celebrity Net Worth, which tracks the wealth and finances of the rich and famous.

Born under the communist regime in Czechoslovakia in 1949, Ivana Marie Zelníčková rose from humble beginnings to become a successful billionaire businesswoman after divorcing Donald Trump in 1992 after 15 years of marriage.

How did you get it?

As part of her divorce settlement, she received $14 million, a 45-bedroom mansion in Connecticut, and an apartment at Trump Plaza in New York City.as well as access to Mar-a-Lago four weeks a year and $650,000 a year to support her three children, Celebrity Net Worth noted.

“Over the course of their marriage, Ivana and Donald had four prenuptial agreements as their empire grew,” the publication added.

“Reportedly, Donald was heavily in debt at the time of the divorce and was forced to pay off the settlement with bank loans.”

But Ivana used the divorce settlement as a springboard to launch two of her own companies, Ivana Inc and Ivana Haute Couture, which sold beauty products, clothing and jewelry through television shopping channels, generating millions of dollars in profits.

In the mid-1990s, the former model also founded a perfume and fashion company called House of Ivana..

In addition, he published a number of books, including Best is Yet to Come: Coping with Divorce and Enjoying Life Again, in which he advised readers to “take your wallet to the dry cleaners.”

Ivana also made a cameo appearance in The First Wives Club, a 1996 film starring Goldie Hawn, Diane Keaton, and Bette Midler, where she offered sage advice to divorced women.

“Ladies, you have to be strong and independent. And she remembers: do not be angry, get everything! ”.

Ivanka Trump will inherit part of her mother’s fortune.

Despite her property management experience at the Trump Organization during her marriage to the former president, where she was vice president of interior design and president of the Trump Castle Hotel and Casino, she was involved in failed real estate projects in 2005, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

“This included the huge Ivana Las Vegas condominium building that was never built.”

Last year, the former president dropped off the 2021 Forbes 400 list of the richest people in America for the first time in 25 years.

With a net worth of about $2.5 billion, Trump’s fortune, which is mostly tied up in properties through the Trump Organization, had shrunk by $600 million. since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to Forbes .

President Donald Trump is seen accompanied by his three children: Eric (L), Ivanka and Donald Jr. Photo: Timothy A. Clary / AFP

“Tech stocks, cryptocurrencies and other assets have thrived in the Covid era,” he said. Forbes at that moment. “But big-city estates, which make up the bulk of Trump’s fortune, have languished, pushing the former president out of the nation’s most exclusive club.”

The list Forbes 400 is an annual compilation of the wealthiest Americans who own assets in the United States and ranks them by net worth. The list, which was first published in 1982, requires a minimum net worth of $2.9 billion.

THE NATION

ARGENTINA

GDA

