Ivana Trump: what did Donald Trump’s first wife die of – USA – International

Ivana Trump, the first wife of former US President Donald

Trump and mother of three of his children, died at the age of 73, as reported by the tycoon on Thursday through his social network ‘Truth Social’.

“I am sad to inform those who loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump passed away at her home in New York City,” said Trump, who divorced the former model in 1992.

The former president did not refer to the causes of death, and instead remembered his ex-wife as a “wonderful and beautiful” woman who led a “great and inspiring life” and was proud of his children, Donald

Trump Jr., Ivanka and Eric.

According to local media, shortly after noon the firefighters responded to an emergency call for a heart attack and A 73-year-old woman was found in the Upper East Side apartment where she lived.

“Ivana Trump was a survivor. She fled communism and embraced this country. She taught her children grit and resilience, compassion and determination. She will be sorely missed by her mother, her three children and her ten grandchildren,” her family said in a statement. a note.

The former Czechoslovakian model emigrated to the United States, married the tycoon in 1977 and became a collaborator in several of his businesses until reaching executive positions in the Trump Organization and some hotels.

The couple, much followed by the tabloids, divorced in 1992 amid a Great media scrutiny after Trump’s affair with actress Marla Mapleswith whom he would marry a year later and have a daughter, Tiffany.

Ivana, who decided to keep her first husband’s surname, has since then developed a versatile career in which she launched lines of clothing, jewelry and beauty products, wrote several books and collaborated in magazines.