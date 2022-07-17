Ivana Trump’s death was accidental, according to autopsy report | International | News

Ivana Trump, the first wife of former US President Donald Trump, died Thursday from “impact injuries to the torso,” New York forensic authorities said Friday.

According to a forensic statement, his death is accidental, although the circumstances were not specified.

Donald Trump had announced on Thursday that Ivana, 73, had died “at her residence in New York.”

The former White House tenant had recalled the “formidable” life of this former model and skier of Czech descent, who was his wife from 1977 to 1992.

The couple had three children: Donald Jr, Ivanka and Eric.

In a statement transmitted to AFP, the New York police said they showed up at Ivana Trump’s apartment after receiving a call to the 911 emergency number and discovering the woman “unconscious and unresponsive.”

His death does not appear to be of “criminal origin,” agents said.

According to The New York Times, the police were trying to verify if Ivana Trump had fallen down the stairs of her home, located in a luxurious neighborhood in Manhattan.

In October 2017, a few months after Trump arrived at the White House, Ivana Trump had published the book “Raising Trump” (Raising the Trumps), where she recounted having taught her children “the value of money, not to lie , nor to cheat, nor to steal, and respect for others”.

After Ivana, Donald Trump married actress Marla Maples with whom he had a daughter, Tiffany. And in 2005, he married Melania Trump, mother of 16-year-old Barron.