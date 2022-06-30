Ivana Yturbe nominated for the 100 most beautiful faces 2022, competes with Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, Scarlett Johansson and Emma Watson: It’s difficult, video

Chosen among the prettiest of the prettiest. Ivana Yturbe is jumping on one foot with joy because she is nominated in the “100 most beautiful faces 2022” contest, which seeks the most handsome men and women in the world. The model competes with great international celebrities. Does she want to know who she is about?

YOU CAN SEE: Ivana Yturbe softens social networks by showing her baby’s face for the first time [FOTO]

From Trujillo, where he has lived for several months, the wife of soccer player Beto Da Silva, acknowledged that the competition is difficult because there are artists such as Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, Scarlett Johansson and Emma Watsonremembered for her character ‘Hermione Granger’ in ‘Harry Potter’.

“The competition is not like in ‘Boca de todos’, the jury is not influenced by the drivers, or by anyone, they are from another side of the world,” he replied to tula rodriguez which hinted that he would have paid to be on the TC Candler portal.

It should be mentioned, that Beto Da Silva is also on the list of nominations for the ‘100 most beautiful faces 2022’ contest, competes with Zac Efron, Maluma, Cristiano Ronaldo and Chris Hemsworth. “My Beto is more pepon than anyone,” said Mario Irivarren’s ex.

YOU CAN SEE: Beto da Silva took off the salt and dedicated a great goal to Ivana Yturbe: César Vallejo wins 1-0 over Binacional

Ivana Yturbe shows off her baby: “She waited for him to return from training to sleep in her arms”

Ivana Yturbe shared the tender moment when her 8-month-old daughter Almudena fell asleep in her arms. She also attended the play of Beto’s eldest son, her husband, with her daughter, showing that she maintains a good relationship with his loved ones.

This time, through her Instagram account, the model shared a video with her fans and explained the latest activity of her daughter, who is waiting for her to come home to rest by her side. “My beautiful little princess waited for her to come back from training to sleep in mommy’s arms,” ​​she wrote.