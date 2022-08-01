Ivana Yturbe on Instagram proudly shows off her baby after traveling together to Lima: “I dedicated myself to taking photos of her the whole flight”, video

Crazy mom. The model Ivana Yturbe had a curious moment with her daughter on a plane. The wife of Beto Da Silva He confessed that during the entire flight from Trujillo to Lima, he did a photo session for the baby. The influencer said that she took countless photos of the minor and it was a great experience.

Let us remember that last July 11, in the program “On everyone’s lips”, Ivana showed her baby’s face for the first time. Since then, she has not stopped sharing snapshots with her daughter and her partner, whom she flatters and supports when she plays on her “César Vallejo” soccer team.

Meanwhile, this July 31, he decided to use his official account of Instagram to share the experience she had when traveling alongside her youngest daughter, whom she looked very proud of. Ivana was very happy and shared various emojis that showed how she drools with love for her girl. “I dedicated myself to taking photos of her the entire flight,” was the text that accompanied the images of her on her social network.

Finally, it is worth noting that it is not the first time that Yturbe tells her followers part of her stage as a new mother. A few days ago, she considered that the months have gone by very quickly. “They grow so fast, when they told me they grow tall, I said: ‘nothing to do’, but I feel that these months have gone by so fast, it has been a beautiful experience,” she sentenced on that excited opportunity.

Ivana Yturbe excited with Christian Cueva and Pamela López’s son’s party: “Almu eager to show”

The popular Peruvian influencer Ivana Yturbe did not hesitate to hide his emotion yesterday when he received the exclusive invitation for the birthday party of the youngest son of christian cave Y Pamela Lopez. Now, the public figure used his social networks to reveal details of the little boy’s great children’s celebration.

Through her official Instagram account, Ivana Yturbe showed how she had fun with her baby Almudena. “Almu busy with the show… Nachito in the bubble”, she wrote in one of her stories. It should be noted that the former reality girl maintains a close friendship with Christian Cueva and Pamela López.

Does Ivana Yturbe dream of a religious wedding? Answer if she will take a new step with Beto Da Silva

Don’t rule out wearing white. Although she married civilly, Ivana Yturbe dreams of doing it for the church. On Instagram she decided to answer a curious question. “What do you say, Beto da Silva? There is a religious matrimony or not,” he wrote.

Football player Beto da Silva He had no problem responding to his daughter’s mother’s post, And he did it in the most romantic way. “As many times as you want, my love,” wrote the model’s husband. Recall that they were married in February of last year.

Beto Da Silva shows his daughter with Ivana Yturbe and Rodrigo Cuba is moved: “Bella”

A beautiful little baby named Almudena has a crush on Ivana Yturbe. After several months, the model showed the face of her princess, whom she protected since she was born. The wife of Beto Da Silva on his trip to Lima, well remember that he lives in Trujillo.

“Almudena,” Rodrigo Cuba wrote, pointing to the name of his baby, who is just a few weeks away from turning one year old. For his part, he cuban cat He did not hide his emotion when he saw the snapshot and commented: “Bella Betolove”, managing to obtain more than 100 ‘likes’.

Ivana Yturbe nominated for the ‘100 most beautiful faces 2022’: “It’s difficult”

Ivana Yturbe is nominated for the ‘100 most beautiful faces 2022’, the model acknowledged that the competition is difficult because there are artists such as Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, Scarlett Johansson and Emma Watsonremembered for her character ‘Hermione Granger’ in ‘Harry Potter’.

“The competition is not like in ‘Boca de todos’, the jury is not influenced by the drivers, or by anyone, they are from another side of the world,” he replied to tula rodriguez which hinted that he would have paid to be on the TC Candler portal.