Ivano Marescotti: “Better retired than acting two scenes in silly comedies”

Ivano Marescotti is originally from Bagnacavallo







Why this goodbye to scenes and sets?

“I am tired. Now I will finally be able to devote myself to reading and to the issues of normal life ».

She started acting late.

“At forty, more or less. I was employed in the town planning office of the Municipality of Ravenna, I participated in the city master plan. I resigned in 1981, after ten years: I no longer wanted to do a steady job, nailed to the same tasks every day ».

And did you start doing theater?

“Yes, in theaters that didn’t guarantee me a decent survival. I recited for a month and stayed still for three or four. Those were years of real apprenticeship. Then Albertazzi arrived and there was the first professional leap, in the theater, with a continuity of work. In 1990 I was the protagonist of Soldini’s first film, The serene air of the West: that was my real launch ».

In the theater you have cleared the Romagna dialect in recitals and performances, often based on texts by that delicate and stinging poet who was the Santarcangelo Raffaello Baldini. What did this rediscovery of the dialect mean?

«I started by reading Baldini’s poems in public, which are real short plays. Then I convinced him to write some plays and with the last one, The Foundation, I shot for three years, with more than a hundred reruns. To be an actor I had to make people forget my origins. At a first audition I read Hamlet’s monologue like this: “To go out or not to go out, this is the problem”, and the director retorted to me: “This pronunciation can be a problem!” I tried to improve my diction but at the same time I tried to read poems by Tonino Guerra in public and above all by Baldini: and I made more than one thousand and two hundred replies… ».

You have worked with important figures in the theater and cinema: with Leo de Berardinis, Marco Martinelli, Mario Martone, Giorgio Gallione; she for the screen with Roberto Benigni, Carlo Mazzacurati, Antony Mingella, Ridley Scott and many others and she has done many TV dramas. Was there any extraordinary encounter?

“Especially with the Americans, when I worked with Antony Hopkins, Julianne Moore, Ridley Scott, Matt Damon. I was close to Hopkins for two months to shoot Hannibal. With the expenses of an American working day, we in Italy make two films ».

And the Italian films that you remember?

«Strange stories by Sandro Baldoni from 1994, one of the first, funny, more current today than thirty years ago. And many others and many fiction: I made a career that I never dreamed of doing. Critics have always treated me with velvet gloves. At the theater I very much loved the last show, performed two years ago, before Covid, an Uncle Vanya at the Turin Stable with Paolo Pierobon and directed by a young Hungarian, Kriszta Székely. Even Masolino D’Amico, who often turns up his nose in his reviews, hailed me ».

You are also known for your political stances.

“I am first of all a citizen. I have always been a socialist, a communist, but today there is no longer a movement that represents me. After Berlusconi everything went crazy. For a while I voted 5 Star Movement, because the Democratic Party, which had been my party, had gone to power with everyone else: I wanted to bring down that jumble of compromises. Today they are all together again, and I think we are in shit up to our necks: I don’t know who I’ll vote next time and maybe I won’t vote at all. “

Does Covid have to do with your withdrawal?

“I was already tired. Uncle Vanya accepted it because there was no tour to do: we only went to Budapest, but it was a kind of trip. The recitals still fascinated me: this year, for Dante’s centenary, I did various readings from the poet. For forty years, however, I have worked hard: now I enjoy life as a retiree. Better than acting in silly comedies, perhaps staying half a day in a trailer waiting to shoot two scenes ».

He wrote that he will continue to teach.

«At the Marescotti Academy Theater in Marina di Ravenna. It is fun and very creative. Not only do you train the kids, you start them acting, but you also organize small scenes and monologues and shoot them with the camera. Then some of the students entered the world of work thanks to my Roman agent ».

What will you do now in your free time?

“Light. I have a stack of books that I’ve put off picking up for years. At the top are texts on the Russian revolution and counter-revolution, Stalinism, stories that tell of communists and socialists fleeing fascism from all over Europe and then coming to a bad end in the Soviet Union. I’ll read novels and do a lot more. In the house in Villanova di Bagnacavallo, the town in the province of Ravenna where I was born and where I returned a couple of years ago, after having lived in Bologna and Rome ».