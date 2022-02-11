Ivano Marescotti retires from the stage: “I follow the example of Jack Nicholson, at 73 I am no longer an actor”

“Following the example of Jack Nicholson that at 73 he retired from the scene (you must have a model …) to enjoy old age, I communicate that I am retiring from the stage and I am no longer an actor“. It is the announcement, via Facebook, of Ivano Marescotti. “I thank my agent in Rome, Maria Vittoria Grimaudo, the critical journalists who have always treated me undeservedly well, all the producers and directors as well as the many fellow actors and actresses with whom I had the pleasure and honor of working”, he writes she. “I only keep the TAM school (Teatro Accademia Marescotti) with 15-20 students every year to whom I teach acting”, she concludes.

In his long career Marescotti has divided himself between cinema, television and theater. On the big screen, where he made his debut in 1989, he has starred in over fifty films, collaborating, among others, with directors such as Anthony Minghella, Ridley Scott, Silvio Soldini, Roberto Benigni, Marco Risi, Pupi Avati, Maurizio Nichetti, Carlo Mazzacurati, Antonello Grimaldi. He was nominated six times for the Silver Ribbon, winning in 2004 for his portrayal of him in the short film ‘Life Insurance’. In his theatrical career Marescotti has worked, among others, with Leo de Berardinis, Mario Martone, Carlo Cecchi, Giampiero Solari, Giorgio Albertazzi.