Ivass, critical issues, reforming supplementary healthcare – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – ROME, APRIL 07 – “IVASS hopes for a comprehensive reform of supplementary health care”. Thus the general secretary of the Insurance Supervisory Institute, Stefano De Polis, in a hearing with the Management Entities Commission, underlining that: “misunderstandings about the number of services provided; fragmentation and heterogeneity of the offer; disparity in the operating conditions and in the rules of distribution; lack of the necessary attention to the issues of chronicity and self-sufficiency are critical issues that end up making the protection of citizens’ right to health more expensive and less effective “.



Overall, the entire Italian health expenditure – public and private – in 2020 rose by 3.4%, exceeding 161 billion euros, with total expenditure reaching almost 10% of GDP. Public spending reached 123.4 billion in 2020 with an increase of 6.7% also thanks to the explosion of the Covid epidemic, while intermediated spending (from insurance) decreased to 4 billion 154 million (- 3.3%). Direct household spending also decreased to 33.8 billion (-6.6%) also due to the reduction in assessments in the face of the epidemic. (HANDLE).

