“I’ve already heard that I’m too old for some roles”: Eva Green, the iconic femme fatale who fled Hollywood | Celebrities, VIPs

It doesn’t matter that almost ten years have passed since her greatest moment of popularity, on July 6, Twitter users turned Eva Green into trending topic perpetual throughout the day. Few more pertinent tributes to celebrate her birthday and few more unequivocal signs of the mark and impact left by the actress of Royal Casino either dreamers in a whole generation of viewers who grew up longing for the gothic beauty – blue eyes outlined in black, pale skin and jet-black hair – of the Parisian with an Anglo-Saxon name. Bond girl and muse of Tim Burton, at 42 Eva Green is still a lady to kill for and the last great example of femme fatale film par excellence. Enemy of exposure and glamor hollywoodian red carpet and photo call, the introverted interpreter preferred to move away from the mecca of cinema just when she had everything to become the next great global star. “I still feel like the ugly duckling in this world,” she confesses. After more than three years without showing her face on the big screen, the legend of Eva Green is still as valid as the first day.

“I don’t know if it’s because of my dog ​​hair or because I don’t talk much,” she rambles when asked about the reasons for her image as a mysterious and inaccessible figure. Whether there are reasons or not, the truth is that few actresses today have been able to afford the luxury of leading the cast of blockbuster productions while displaying a media invisibility that inhibits any information about, for example, the ups and downs of their sentimental life. Little is known about his day-to-day life beyond the fact that he lives in London, works in Paris and that he uses his Instagram account – with more than a million followers – to recover old photos of filming or show his support for activist causes such as the Ukrainian resistance after the invasion of the Russian army. In one of her last interviews, the artist acknowledges that her recently turned 42 years of age are already weighing on some casting directors in the mecca of cinema, focusing on the historical ageism that continues to plague Hollywood. “No woman wants to grow old (…) I have already heard that I am too old for some roles, so I am not going to lie and say that she is great”, she evoked.

Because among his plans was never to see his name engraved on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and not even a two-decade career has fostered his desire for fame and posterity. Eva Green’s approach to acting was therapeutic, not vocational. She owns a pathological shyness, it was her school teachers who recommended her to give theater classes to overcome a withdrawal that prevented her from relating to her classmates and almost fainted every time she had to speak out loud. . “I’m so shy and, at the same time, I expose myself so much to tens of thousands of people, like ‘here’s my body’, that I still don’t really know why I do it. I have to go to therapy for it”, corroborates her, who defines herself as a “masochist”. Despite testing her limits with each new role, the daughter of a dental surgeon and actress Marlène Jobert acknowledges that she has missed out on many career opportunities due to her allergy to Hollywood parties and “small talk.”

But Green has always defended the advantages of having a personality diametrically opposed to the roles he plays on the big screen, using his profession as a form of therapy to deal with his routine emotions. She considers herself a “quiet, almost boring” person, but she bets on playing crazy witches, fatal antiheroines or vengeful vampires. She says that good girl roles bore her while in real life she has never starred in even the slightest hint of scandal. And, in contrast to her self-confessed withdrawal, she has been one of the actresses who has performed the most scenes of sexual content in Hollywood this century since she made her film debut with the already cult menage a trois of the dreamers by Bertolucci. 300: Rise of an Empire, perfect sense, Dark Shadows, Sin City: A Dame to Kill For either Penny Dreadful are some examples. “I don’t like to do nude scenes, they are very uncomfortable, but people in the United States are completely fascinated with nudity (…) They think that because I’m French I make it very easy,” she assured in Vice.

Unlike Maria Schneider in The last Tango in Paris, Green has always defended Bertolucci’s chivalry during the filming of the intimate sequences, the Frenchwoman herself was a victim of producer Harvey Weinstein, the predator sentenced to 23 years in prison for rape and other sexual crimes. The actress had to push him to get rid of him during a business meeting that they both held in the French capital. “He behaved inappropriately. I ran away before things got worse, but the experience left me shocked and distressed, “she told Variety.

In 2006, her role as spy Vesper Lynd in Royal Casino not only did fame catapult her –she even won a Bafta for the revelation star–, she was also key in the revitalization and modernization that the multimillion-dollar franchise has experienced since Daniel Craig took over as 007. In addition to the fact that his fatal destiny the plot of the upcoming films, Green outlined the first traces of the Bond girls of the new century who, as Léa Seydoux or Ana de Armas later demonstrated, ceased to be just hypersexualized damsels in distress to become strong, “thinking” and decisive characters. in the dramatic development of events. “For not an actress there is nothing worse than being an empty shell (…) What should I do? Being there and being… pretty?” the Parisian wondered.

Next year could become a year of professional renaissance for Eva Green, who has taken refuge in the native industry to revive her career. In addition to the AppleTV+ series liaisona bilingual Anglo-French thriller, the actress will play an empowered Milady in the ambitious cinematic revision of Alexandre Dumas’ classic The Three Musketeers. Accompanied by Vincent Cassel and Louis Garrel, the project is one of the most expensive in the history of French cinema – its budget exceeds 60 million euros – and it will hit theaters in two parts in 2023. If the devotion felt by the tweeters for her depends, they will be a guaranteed success.