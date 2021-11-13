“I’ve always been on the edge”

That showcased by Carlos Sainz in the Sprint Qualifying of Brazil was a capital performance that ended with an unexpected third position on the eve.

The Spaniard, who started from fifth place thanks to the disqualification of Lewis Hamilton, was the author of an excellent start thanks to the choice to mount the Pirelli soft. Carlos immediately got the better of Gasly and Perez, and then jumped into Verstappen at the entrance to Curva 4 and temporarily took second position.

The difference in performance between the Red Bull RB16B and the Ferrari SF21 manifested itself shortly after, when Max effortlessly overtook the Spaniard thanks to the help of the DRS, but from that moment a new race began for Sainz.

Carlos saw in the mirrors the silhouette of Perez’s Red Bull increasingly bulky, but despite the compound disadvantage he managed to close every gap to the Mexican by passing under the checkered flag in third place.

At the end of the 24 laps of the “garetta”, Sainz appeared particularly satisfied with this result and at the microphone of Felipe Massa he explained what was the most important moment of his Sprint Qualifying.

“The start was great and I needed it because it was an aspect that I wanted to improve in this second part of the season. Today I did it and it was a great confidence boost “.

Carlos Sainz Jr, Ferrari SF21, and Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB16B Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Carlos then described the assault on Red Bulls immediately after the start. The Spaniard had already said yesterday, at the end of qualifying, that he would consider an aggressive start and he was up to his word.

“In the first three corners I attacked to the maximum and tried to make up positions. It was a tough battle with Perez and Verstappen but I managed to get through them. Then I struggled a bit with the soft ones but I was able to keep Checo behind me ”.

The fight with the Mexican was exciting. Sainz, with soft tires that began to degrade rapidly, suffered from Perez’s comeback with medium tires but always defended himself very well by preventing the Red Bull driver from finding the opening to slip into.

“I’ve always been on the edge. In Turn 1 we were very close. In some cases I was able to defend myself, in others I had to move outside. In any case, the pace was good and I was able to manage the tires ”.

Will the Sprint Qualifying provide useful information for the strategy to be adopted in the race tomorrow? Sainz is skeptical about it …

“It’s pretty cool today. We have had rather cold temperatures these days which made the soft ones perform at their best. Tomorrow will be a bit different I think, but we have done our calculations and we will see what works better ”.