“I’ve always loved this character”

The big day has arrived! As announced in recent months, Cruella is now available for free to all Disney + subscribers, who will finally have the opportunity to see the adventures of the famous villain played by Emma Stone.

And precisely on the occasion of the (second) arrival of Cruella on the streaming platform, the official Disney account wanted to share a new featurette with the one and only Emma Stone on twitter.

“I was drawn to the role of Cruella because I have always loved this character. It was so over the top, hilarious, wild … And then obviously terrifying. And maybe the hair. Those sure caught my attention” explains the actress in the video which you can also find at the bottom of the news “I don’t remember specifically the first time I saw the animated film as a child, but I’ve seen it countless times. I loved that dogs looked so much like their owners. And then I fell in love with that sort of husky voice of Cruella. I loved having that evil laugh. So playing it on screen was pretty surreal“.

Loading... Advertisements

Stone then pauses to tell the sensations experienced on the set on the first day of shooting, at the Liberty in London, the famous shop on Regent Street, another incredible experience also considering the setting of the 70s.

And you, have you already seen the film? Did you like it? And how long are you waiting for the already announced Cruella sequel? Let us know in the comments.