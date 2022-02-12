“I’ve been through a bad period, now straight to Serie A”

The red and white president, who was returning to the stadium after two years, after the 4-0 at SPAL: “I’ll bring luck? I’m also coming the next two Saturdays”

President Silvio Berlusconi went back to see the Monza at the stadium two years after the last time, during the Monza-Lecco Serie C, which ended 4-0 for the red and white. The owner from Brianza returned to the U Power Stadium for the match against SPAL and the result was the same: “I will also come the next two Saturdays to meet the two teams at the top of the table – he said in a press conference after the match – with Milan I had this tradition, that before important matches I used to go to the locker room to give the right momentum. “

“And then I would return after the game to congratulate and comment – continued Berlusconi – And I would go to the opponents’ changing rooms to say hello and welcome. They have been 30 years of very positive memories and I still am today. the most successful club president in the history of world football (29 trophies, as he recalled Galliani making the list in detail) “.

Then the discussion returned to Monza and the possible promotion in A league: “The first part of the championship was not so brilliant, then in the January market we strengthened the team and therefore now we believe we have a very strong team in all departments and we hope to take a straight path towards A. Starting with next Saturday”.

“Ultra offensive team? Monza must be an attacking team, which must always try to play as much as possible in the other half. Today too often we lost a lot of time in our own half while playing at home, the input for our goalkeeper must be to kick forward to look for the strikers “, said Berlusconi, who assured that he had not advised the starting line-up. in Stroppa. “I like it very much Hit – he added – also for the face he has, then he is very determined, I particularly like him but I am a friend of all the players “.

“I’ve been through a bad time – Berlusconi then recounted – but I got out of it and I’m improving day by day, hoping to still be able to try to do the good of Italy by maintaining the unity of political forces for a future of continuous affirmations “.”I can’t say I’m angry with Salvini and Meloni – he continued – I spoke with them recently, we must be aware of our numerical superiority against the left so we must also take the field with aggressive will towards the opposing teams to aim for a positive result “.

Finally a joke about “his” Milan: “He should still develop more effective and concrete attacking strategies, but it’s not bad. Even with the players who have recently left, I see a team that can achieve good results. A comparison with Monza? They are two realities. different, but Monza is starting to play well and I think they can become a good Serie A team. “



See also





B series

Serie B: Pisa brakes, Monza, Cremonese and Parma win





