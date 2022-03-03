I’ve been to 13 metaverses at MWC and they all smell like the past

2022-03-03

I’ve been to Mobile World Congress and been through at least 15 different metaverses. None have convinced me. None, de facto, was the promised metaverse. In fact, the promise of technology for the coming years based on 5G –and a fuzzy 6G– has the aromas of those MWCs in which virtual reality was rampant at the Fira.

As at that time, the blame falls on the same character: Mark Zuckerberg. Back in 2016, the founder of Facebook left that image to remember in which he walked through one of the conferences between attendees with Oculus. The purchase of the VR headset company, announced in 2014, marked the beginning of an entire era. Soon after, the winter of virtual reality arrived. Under cover of a fad started by Facebook, hundreds of virtual reality companies and projects rose and fell like foam. The social network, which was far from entering the metaverse, parked its objectives until further notice.

Now, almost 6 years later, Facebook – or should we say Meta – is to blame again. An announcement at the end of 2021 was enough for the world to revolve around him again. Once again, the metaverse has been the most mentioned and replicated word in the celebration of the technological conference of the year. And, once again, the reality is far from the promises we have on the table.

Does this mean that the metaverse is the new bubble? As in everything, it remains to be seen. There are good intentions on the table. Facebook already pointed out that the metaverse, his at least, is far from being a reality. Meta wants a version of Ready Player One. A digital universe where you can see, feel and live. For now, he is working on the technological part to find his place in what Zuckerberg considers to be the future of his company. What has been seen at the Mobile World Congress has not been that. What is and will be the metaverse – that there is a lot of innovation that is being created without much fuss – does not reach the height of the fair that has been set up around it. And never better said.

Along the way we have been able to see a digital version of the Telefónica stand. The stand of the metaverse, they said, functioning as a kind of digital twin. Also a kind of roller coaster in which its occupants were wearing virtual reality glasses –sorry SK Telecom, this was already seen in amusement parks more than 20 years ago–. We lost count of the number of attendees who, locked in a fence, played with glasses and controllers in the most disparate situations: dancing, playing or whatever they saw in VR.

