“I’ve been up all night”

Kourtney Kardashian and partner Travis Barker are getting married soon. After the statement, the model told the emotion she felt on her social channels.

The wedding between Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are the most talked about topic on the web. After the drummer’s declaration of love to the model in grand style: red roses, lighted candles, background music, an even more romantic wedding is expected.

Meanwhile, Kardashian, after recovering from the strong emotion of last night, wanted to release other statements on her social profiles: “I woke up all night thinking it was a dream” writes Kourtney as a caption to the photos just published. “I’ve been up all night, I thought it was a dream”.

There could not be better words to describe the strong emotion she experienced: the adrenaline rush, the intense joy, when happiness is so great that you are afraid of losing it by closing your eyes.

Kourtney Kardashian shared other important shots from last night. In the photos you can see the sparkling engagement ring, and the kiss between the two lovers in the moonlight. Nothing is missing, not even the full moon in the background. A truly perfect evening for a unique occasion.


