I’ve been using an iPhone for five years and the Xiaomi 12 is the first phone that makes me want to go back to Android

Practically five years have passed since I decided to make the leap to iOS with the brand new iPhone X that Apple presented during the month of September of the year 2017 and, since then, I have used this system in my day to day without even missing my beloved Xiaomi Mi 5 with which I was so happy.

But this 2022 something has changed in my day to day, and it is that the appearance of the new Xiaomi 12 has completely changed my perception of an Android phone, and I have found in him the desire to return to using this system on a regular basis with a phone capable of everything and really comfortable to use and transport.

The compact size, the key to falling in love again

Yes, I am one of those few users who still resist using a large phone today, And perhaps the lack of alternatives in the Android market for this type of terminal with high-level specifications has been one of those big buts that I had found so far in order to be able to use this system.





But this is something that Xiaomi has detected really well with its new flagship and that is, despite the fact that it continues to have dimensions in length slightly greater than my current iPhone 11 Pro, it is still a really compact and comfortable phone to use on a day-to-day basis.

It also greatly helps reduced width of the device, its slightly curved front panel and even the textured matte finish of its backseveral factors that make it very comfortable to hold and, above all, that the traces are not noticeable in its use, aspects that for my taste are key when it comes to being able to enjoy it.

A black leg hardware with which I do not miss the extreme fluidity

It is true that at the level of specifications and power, Android phones are on a par with iOS devices, but the optimization that Xiaomi has achieved with this new generation combined with MIUI 13 It has taken a very important leap with respect to previous models.

In this case, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, its 8 GB of RAM and its UFS 3.1 storage give this phone more than enough power to perform everyday tasksand above with a battery that is not bad at all given its size.

But, without a doubt, one of the great points that has made me switch to this Xiaomi 12 is that of fast charging, which is light years away from what Apple offers us. And it is that in just 30 minutes, thanks to its fast charge of up to 67W with the included charger, I can complete its battery from 0 to 100%, some brutal figures.





Definitely, the hardware of Apple phones is no longer a key aspect when choosing a device of its brand, And it is that Android has taken a gigantic leap at the level of optimization and other associated technologies that make the experience with these devices at the best level on the market.

The cameras already allow me to work with the highest quality

And to end this reflection, I have to talk to you about the cameras that the Xiaomi 12 equips. One of the big reasons I used iPhone until today was for its video recordingbut I have to tell you that that has already passed to a better life.





I usually make quite long recordings and I need, above all, the focus to be as precise and fast as possible and the colors of the capture to be as faithful as possible to reality, and this is something that I have more than achieved with this team.

And something very similar happens with photographs, where both the main sensor and the wide angle have reached a level that has nothing to envy to the best phones we have on the market And, of course, they don’t make me miss the quality I was getting so far with the iPhone 11 Pro.

So, in short, for my part I can only recommend the jump to a phone with these characteristics if you were thinking of using Android again in your day to day life. While the iPhone is still one of the best options on the market, It is no longer a device that is clearly above the rest in key sections such as hardware or photography.