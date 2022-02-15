“I’ve been waiting for eight months”, that’s what Italian justice is – Libero Quotidiano









The story is infamous: Matteo Bassetti still threatened, insulted, stlkerized. All this for almost 24 hours now, or since his phone number ended up, once again, in a no-vax chat on Telegram. From that moment, the nightmare: the insults and bestialities against the Genoese virologist, “guilty” of having supported the vaccine and the vaccination campaign. And about what is happening to him, Bassetti spoke in connection with Tagadathe transmission conducted by Tiziana Panella on La7. And he took the opportunity to launch a harsh attack on the judiciary, or rather the biblical and unsustainable times of Italian justice.





“As has happened in the past, someone has put my mobile number on a Telegram chat: since yesterday I continue to receive phone calls, insults, threats – he said -. Through my lawyer I reported everything. But here it is also necessary that the judiciary has times commensurate with such a rapid virus. The first complaint dates back to eight months ago: I haven’t seen a trial start in eight months. I think we should be interested: I act as a statesman, supporting vaccinations, and as a statesman I pretend to be protected“, Bassetti hits hard. And again, he adds:” The exceptional work that Digos and Postal Police do, which I thank: it would also take a strong intervention to make people understand to these people who are crossing the line. We are stalking, with aggravated threats “, she remarks.





Then, prompted by Panella on this point, he remembers: “I live under the protection of the State Police. I have never spared myself. But what we have done up to now, not only me, we have done to give strength to the vaccination campaign, primarily thanks to General Figliuolo and the government. Now the time has come for us doctors to be defended: up to now I have seen little defense “, concludes Bassetti, reiterating his indictment.