Gerard Butler: I’ve been with men but I’m not gay

If there is an actor who has inspired men to be masculine and to want to look like true Spartans, it is Gerard Butler, a 52-year-old Briton who starred in 300 (60%), the film based on the Frank Miller comic of the same name. which is loosely inspired by a very important historical event, the Battle of Thermopylae. In the movie, Butler played Leonidas, the king of Sparta who heroically sacrificed himself alongside 300 of his men in battle against the Persian army.

Although it is known that the soldiers in Sparta were bisexual, in 300 they call the Athenians “boy-lovers” in a derogatory way, as if they had not had sex with other men. For fans of the film who feel very macho, they will be disappointed to know that Butler is very different in real life, because while the film chose to give a homophobic veneer to the Spartan warriors, the actor admitted in an interview with movie line who has had relationships with both men and women, but does not consider himself gay.

After 300, Butler has not had much luck in the cinema, since he has not returned to star in such a successful film, but he has been in great failures such as Gods of Egypt (16%) or Geo-Storm (15%). Leaving aside the direction his career has taken, it is interesting that the actor does not identify as bisexual after having sexual experiences with men and women, but it is also valid not to want to be pigeonholed under any label. These were his statements (via Men’s Health):

I talk about my sexuality without shame, I have no problem, but there are always those who misrepresent everything. People seem to be intimidated by this issue and I don’t understand it. Every time I talk about it, it is misunderstood and exaggerated. Gerard Butler is gay. I have been with women and also with men, but I am not homosexual. I don’t even know what I am.

Will he lose the respect of the fans who admired him for his role as Leonidas in 300? It will surely depend on many factors, and one that should not be forgotten is the knowledge of history. Those who saw the Zack Snyder movie (Sucker Punch: Surreal World (24%), Watchmen, The Watchmen (65%), Man of Steel (55%)) knowing that Spartan warriors used to be bisexual, will have no problem . But for homophobes who grew up with the idea that there is nothing more macho-straight than a Spartan, their hearts will be broken.

The rejection of members of the LGBTQ community was so common until very recently that it is surprising how much progress has been made in this regard. The portrayal of LGBTQ characters in film and television has increased dramatically, and while there is still a long way to go, flash back to 2007, the year it was released. 300And to see how things have changed is something to be admired.

Here at Tomatazos we have previously shared some critical articles about 300, and despite the evidence and arguments presented, the answer is almost always negative. There is no denying that the film has aesthetic qualities and that for many it is a delight to see the muscular and semi-naked actors murdering enemies left and right, but if you analyze it thoroughly, you will discover how problematic it is.