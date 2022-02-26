“I’ve done it, they’re going to give it to me”: This is how Elizabeth Taylor got the biggest contract signed by a woman in Hollywood | Present

There are several moments that have been a before and after for women in the film industry. Director Dorothy Arzner’s entry into the machinery hollywoodian of the 30s and 40s, the first Oscar won by a director and that went to the hands of Kathryn Bigelow (the hurt Locker) or the viewership records for the premiere of wonder-woman are some of the most notable milestones. But so that today’s stars could boast of being the creative force behind the highest-grossing projects, and of salaries that finally resemble those of their male counterparts, it was Elizabeth Taylor who dared to stand up to the systemic machismo that dominated the offices of film studios. This February 27, on the 90th anniversary of the birth of one of the greatest icons ever seen on the big screen, we remember how she managed to become the highest-paid performer in film history to date.

“If someone is dumb enough to offer me a million dollars to make a movie, I’m not dumb enough to turn him down.” This is how the British actress dispatched the milestone she achieved in 1963, when 20th Century Fox made her the highest paid woman in film history for her role in Cleopatra. To date, only Marlon Brando, a year earlier, had been able to guarantee himself a similar check for appearing in a movie (rebellion on board). To get an idea of ​​what Taylor achieved, President John F. Kennedy’s salary that year did not exceed $150,000; and that of Bill Russell, the biggest NBA star of the time, barely reached 100,000. The actress was so clever that she, too, was guaranteed 10% of the proceeds from the Mankiewicz-directed peplum. The box office success of the film ended up increasing his pay up to seven million dollars. Her final salary, adjusted for inflation, would today be equivalent to a dizzying 66 million euros, three times more than what Jennifer Lawrence, the highest-paid actress of 2021, got for her role in don’t look up.

Taylor, who already had a long career behind her in the hills of Los Angeles when she made her on-camera debut as a child, was known in studio offices for her brashness in negotiations. At just 15 years old, the actress sent “to hell” Louis B. Mayer, the legendary and tyrannical president of MGM – he was known as “the lion of the Metro” – for disrespecting his mother in a meeting . Despite the disrespect, Mayer was hesitant to retaliate against his rising star. “At that moment he realized that everything was about the merchandise of being Elizabeth Taylor. From a very young age, she understood the value of money and the freedom that she can provide you, ”confessed Tim Mendelson, her chief of staff for 25 years, in an interview.

His astronomical salary for Cleopatra was precisely the result of the privileged status that the interpreter enjoyed in the early 1960s, refusing for several years to accept the role. Taylor was 29 years old at the time and had just married actor Eddie Fisher for the fourth time, who in turn had been unfaithful to Debbie Reynolds, causing a media scandal. Although hiring Taylor for a production of the magnitude of Cleopatra was quite a risk considering that the tabloids had already hung the label of ‘homewrecker’, the critical and commercial success of The cat on the tin roof or Suddenly last summer They supported their candidacy. The negotiation strategy followed by the star was revealed by one of his best friends in the movie mecca, actor Burt Reynolds.

“She was at my house taking a hot bath because she was tired and she asked me: ‘What am I going to do? Those bastards want me to do this movie [Cleopatra]but I don’t want to do it”, recalled Reynolds in the magazine People, who advised her to ask for a million dollars, an exorbitant figure, so that they would not bother her with the subject again. “Nobody until that day had asked for so much money and she did it. She went into another room, I heard a scream and when she came back I asked her if she was okay. And she answered me: ‘I’ve made it, they’re going to give it to me’.

What would come after that agreement is as remarkable a page in the history of cinema as the immeasurable scale film in which she met her fifth and sixth husband, Richard Burton. It was a cursed shoot that lasted more than two and a half years, that was on the verge of ruining the studio due to production overruns, that had two directors in charge and that almost ended Taylor’s life, hospitalized for pneumonia that caused her death. forced to stop for six months the recording. The total cost of the film today would exceed 350 million dollars, more than any block buster of Marvel superheroes. Despite being the highest-grossing film of the year, 20th Century Fox failed to recoup its investment and was only saved from demise by the surprising reception of a modest low-budget production, Smiles and tears.

Elizabeth Taylor’s skill negotiating in the mecca of cinema, which marked a before and after in an industry dominated by men, laid the foundations for successors such as Barbra Streisand and Meryl Streep. “For her, going to a negotiation was like going to a battle. She never backed down until she got what she wanted and she listened more than she talked, but, when she did talk, she did it with a lot of intention. She was never weak or vulnerable, ”confirmed Mendelson. Payroll for Taylor, who died in 2011, continued to make headlines several years after her death. The British interpreter Michael Caine, who shared the leading role with her in the film wild and dangerous, evoked the difference between their salaries to criticize the recent complaints made by several actresses about the existing salary gap between men and women. “It’s rubbish. I worked with Elizabeth Taylor and she was paid ten times more than me. And that was 30 years ago,” she declared. In 2020 the production of a new film biopic like Cleopatra was announced, this time with Gal Gadot (wonder-woman) as the famous queen of Egypt and Kari Skogland as director.