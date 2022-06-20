“I’ve gone too far to be considered beautiful”

Billie Eilish credit:Bang Showbiz

Billie Eilish thinks she “overdid it” to create a sexy image for herself. The 20-year-old star drastically changed her appearance last year by dying her hair blonde and swapping her baggy clothes for very feminine outfits, and although her fans loved her new look, the singer of “bad guy” does not hide that she finds to have gone too far to please. Her photoshoot for Vogue in a very sensual dress in particular caused a lot of ink to flow and attracted not always very sympathetic comments from Internet users, a period of her career that marked the singer.

“No matter what we do, some will say it’s good and some won’t,” Billie told The Sunday Times magazine. “Wearing baggy clothes, nobody finds me beautiful, I feel like nobody likes me or finds me attractive, and people accuse you of not being feminine enough. Then one day you wear something lighter and they call you a fat cow, sold out, and I was told that I had become like all the celebrities who sell their bodies. And wow! What do you want in the end? is a crazy world for women. When I think back to all the promotion we did before the release of the album (in 2021, editor’s note), I realize that I don’t know who this person is but it’s not not me! I didn’t have time to think. I just chose who I was. I became that person. And I don’t know if it was really something I enjoyed. I would have hung on any idea.”

Billie continued, “I never feel desirable. I’m especially scared that I’ve often tried to be so desirable that I’ve gone too far to be thought beautiful. It makes me sad to think about it. “