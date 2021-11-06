“I’ve never been abused”

Dakota Johnson

The actress defends fellow Hollywood banned colleagues for their alleged bad behavior, including Johnny Depp, Armie Hammer and Shia LaBeouf.

Dakota Johnson takes the side of colleagues who are facing job discrimination because of their alleged misconduct. Among these are Johnny Depp, Armie Hammer and Shia LaBeouf, protagonists of the so-called “cancel culture”, that is a form of ostracism that expels uncomfortable subjects from social or professional circles.

“I’ve never experienced (abuse) firsthand by any of those people,” Jennifer told The Hollywood Reporter. “I had a lot of fun working with them. I feel sad for the loss of great artists ».

However, Dakota also expressed her solidarity with women who have been abused. “I’m sorry for people who need help and maybe don’t get it in time. I feel sad for anyone who has been hurt. It’s just very sad. ‘

Depp recently lost his appeal in the News Group defamation suit after editors of The Sun labeled him a “wife beater.”

In Hammer, however, the bizarre social media posts related to cannibalism cost him a number of film and television roles. He was later also charged with rape.

LaBeouf is at the center of an assault case following an altercation in 2020, while his ex-girlfriend, British singer FKA Twigs, is suing him for sexual assault, assault and the infliction of emotional stress.

“I believe people can change,” adds Dakota. “I want to believe in the power of a human being to change and evolve and get help and help other people (…)”.

Covermedia