I’ve never been loved so much

D.where it has been Cameron Diaz in the past three years? Many were wondering where the actress had ended up Everyone’s crazy about Mary And Charlie’s Angels, always very present on the big screen for his professional performances and in the gossip magazines for the sentimental ones. In fact, it dates back to 2014 in fact his latest film, the musical Annie – Happiness is contagious, produced by Jay-Z And Will Smith with Jamie Foxx, Rose Byrne and little Quvenzhané Wallis. Then, nothing. The explanation of these three sabbatical years is given by herself during the Goop Wellness Summit Saturday debate, in California, where she participated with her sister-in-law Nicole Richie, Tory Burch and the newlywed Miranda Kerr, with the moderation of her friend Gwyneth Paltrow: two decades of traveling between continents and between sets were too many even for a dynamic and energetic person like her. “I was exhausted from traveling continuously between sets, I didn’t know who I really was anymore, I couldn’t take it anymore, it was too much, ”admitted the 43-year-old actress.

In addition to finding herself, in recent years Diaz has also found a husband: the lucky one is Benji Madden, 36, historian ex of Paris Hilton. The musician is the twin brother of Nicole Richie’s husband, Joel, with whom he formed the group The Good Charlotte: it was Richie who introduced her friend to what would later become her husband the January 5, 2015, after only eight months of passionate love story. “I got married at 41 only because I didn’t meet my husband before,” the actress said romantically, “of course I’ve had several boyfriends before him. But there really is a big difference between a boyfriend and a husband. I now have a husband who is also my partner in life and everything else. We are so different, but we share the same values. We are as one and we are both strange enough for each other ”.

The guitarist, among other things, also gave her an important teaching: “Women are often considered as objects”, explained the diva, “but he made me understand that in the relationship we must be equal“. And the presence and attention of Benji, despite her numerous professional commitments on stage, have never failed her: “She supports me every day”, explained the actress of The Counselor, which she also counts among her boyfriends Jared Leto, Alex Rodriguez And Justin Timberlake, “I had never experienced such a thing and I’ve never been loved so much. I look at it every day and it is a source of inspiration for me. He works so hard. I’m very lucky“.

