News

“I’ve never made phone calls to get the parts”

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

The success, as well as the performances, of Adam Sandler over the years they have been very fluctuating and in fact, successes and failures have certainly not been lacking in his career. In particular, some would have accused him of having “excellent knowledge” that guaranteed the parts in the movies.

“I don’t know why some films are considered flops. In short, maybe some people, when it comes to me, they only see my failures. But the way I see it. my commitment on set has never changed. I love all the films I’ve made and never in my entire career have I made ‘a few calls’ to get the part. “

Referring to the actor’s long career, both unsuccessful projects and those received by the public and critics with unexpected success are evident, such as the recent Rough Diamonds for Netflix, so much appreciated that Sandler was granted a contract with the platform for the production of four other films.

Loading...
Advertisements

The flops have been many, the most famous of which The Ridiculous 6 (2015), To Do Over (2016) and Sandy Wexler (2017), while among the most successful films we remember Drunk with Love (2002), Murder Mystery (2019), of which a sequel will be released soon, and the aforementioned film of Safdie brothers, to whose review we refer you.

What or what were your favorite Adam Sandler films? And the worst? Let us know in the comments.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

756
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
597
News

Alexandra Daddario – Mauxa.com
567
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
566
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
559
News

Ariana Grande announced the deluxe version of “Positions” with five more songs
558
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
555
News

Amanda Seyfried mom tormented by a dark secret in the movie trailer
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
548
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
548
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top