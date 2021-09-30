“I’ve never made phone calls to get the parts”

The success, as well as the performances, of Adam Sandler over the years they have been very fluctuating and in fact, successes and failures have certainly not been lacking in his career. In particular, some would have accused him of having “excellent knowledge” that guaranteed the parts in the movies.

“I don’t know why some films are considered flops. In short, maybe some people, when it comes to me, they only see my failures. But the way I see it. my commitment on set has never changed. I love all the films I’ve made and never in my entire career have I made ‘a few calls’ to get the part. “

Referring to the actor’s long career, both unsuccessful projects and those received by the public and critics with unexpected success are evident, such as the recent Rough Diamonds for Netflix, so much appreciated that Sandler was granted a contract with the platform for the production of four other films.

The flops have been many, the most famous of which The Ridiculous 6 (2015), To Do Over (2016) and Sandy Wexler (2017), while among the most successful films we remember Drunk with Love (2002), Murder Mystery (2019), of which a sequel will be released soon, and the aforementioned film of Safdie brothers, to whose review we refer you.

What or what were your favorite Adam Sandler films? And the worst? Let us know in the comments.