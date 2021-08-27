“I’ve never met someone like him again”

Cher rewinds the tape of her life and goes back to talking about hers relationship with Val Kilmer, recently returned to the headlines after having told in the documentary Val the ordeal of his throat cancer. The singer and the actor dated for a period in the eighties, only to then take different paths. Cher, however, by her own admission, has never forgotten Val, with whom she has maintained a good friendship.

“I’ve never met anyone like him“, Revealed the singer a People, “Is maddening and hysterical. Exciting and fun, it doesn’t do the things that others do. I don’t know how we managed to remain friends, it just happened ”. Cher and Val had met at a party organized by their mutual friend Meryl Streep, with whom the singer also starred in the hit musical Oh mama!.

The obstacle, however, at the time, was represented by theirs 14 years of difference. In fact, she was definitely older than him, like admitted Cher herself: “He was very young, he was 22 years old. How many did I have? Thirty and something. It was a scandal at the time, but the truth is that if I hadn’t dated men younger than me I wouldn’t have had any affairs. Younger men are not intimidated by older women, my peers were instead ”.

The two used in the intimacy of the nicknames, to be honest, completely unusual: Valus Maximus he is Cherus Reprimandus she. Signs of a tenderness and affection that do not seem to have run out even with the end of their love and with the passing of the years. After Val Kilmer, in fact, recounted the ordeal of his fight against throat cancer in a documentary, Cher wrote the ex a message full of meaning, then reported by the magazine People: “Valus Maximus I’m sorry if I did something that made you angry or hurt your feelings. I love you and your documentary is perfect. I loved everything about it, what made me angry, what made me hysterical, bewildered, hurt, astonished. You are brave and brilliant“.