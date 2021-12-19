“I’ve never played Cyberpunk 2077”

Keanu Reeves admits he has never played Cyberpunk 2077, despite what is declared by CDPR

Contrary to what was stated in the past by the Polish CD Projekt Red, Keanu Reeves has never played Cyberpunk 2077. This news may disappoint fans of the actor and the game (which are less than CDPR hoped, but that’s another story), but the reason is rather “trivial”. The famous Hollywood star lent body and voice to create Johnny Silverhand, the rock star protagonist of the open world role-playing game released last year (2020). Johnny is a very popular character, so much so that many have decided to start relationships “Loving and carnal” with him in the various mods (soon also in VR), an aspect of which the actor himself says he is enthusiastic!

Of course, having a celebrity like Keanu Reeves in the game was a big part of pre-launch promotions and marketing Cyberpunk 2077, starting when he took the stage to announce the release date (later postponed twice) of the game at E3 2019. In the run-up to the game’s release, the Polish developer continued to leverage the audience’s love for the actor of Matrix and the company’s CEO, Adam Kiciński, said that Keanu Reeves himself played a Cyberpunk 2077 and that he had a lot of fun. Perhaps it would have been easier to agree to give the same version of events, since now the actor reveals that he has never played it!

Keanu Reeves and his co-star of the expected Matrix Resurrections Carrie-Anne Moss recently gave an interview to The Verge, after their appearance as guests ai The Game Awards 2021 (where they announced the new game in the Matrix). When asked if he had ever played any video games, the actor revealed that he never did, not even the ones in which he appeared as Cyberpunk 2077 or the next gen demo of The Matrix Awakens recently released. Fans immediately noticed this contradiction with what the CDPR CEO said. It is difficult to imagine that Reeves has decided to lie about it, so it is legitimate to draw the conclusion that CDPR has decided to bet (almost) everything on the image of the actor, well-liked by practically all of humanity!