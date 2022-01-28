“I’ve never seen anything like it, at first I thought it was a mistake” – Corriere.it

from Massimo Sideri

Australian astronomer Hurley-Walker leads the research team who discovered a star whose existence was predicted by physical models, but never observed before: “It emits a radio signal every 18 minutes”

it is how a great scientific discovery is born that the whole world has been talking about since yesterday: a type of star never seen before and, so far, only hypothesized. An astrophysical mystery. And she, Professor Natasha Hurley-Walker who responds with patience and enthusiasm just before going to bed in her Australia, is the scientist who with her team, starting from the work of a Curtin University student, Tyrone O’Doherty, he did it: “At first I thought we must have made a mistake: that nothing in the sky could be so bright and yet change so quickly. Then I thought maybe it was an artificial signal, an airplane, a satellite. But it was impossible: we kept finding it in the same place, moving with the stars and the sun. ”



We are lucky: for a few hours Natasha Hurley-Walker has been the most sought after astrophysicist in the world after Nature an article has been published on something that shouldn’t be there: “A radio source that repeats itself with a precise periodicity, every 18.8 minutes, and persists each time for about a minute.” Put simply – for us non-astrophysicists – a star that no one had ever seen, only hypothesized by theories. All this, moreover, “only” 4 thousand light years away from us, inside the Milky Way.

So Professor Urley-Walker first there was healthy scientific skepticism. But at some point you will have realized that you could be right … what did you feel?

“At first we understood that we had to correct the movement of the Earth around the Sun and this allowed us to understand that the signal had to be outside the solar system. We calculated the distance using radio data. Meanwhile, the discovery became more and more exciting: we were finding something totally new that no one expected to see! Well, it was wonderful ».

The recent measurements of gravitational waves (also due to us Italians and to the Virgo interferometer located near Pisa) are revolutionizing astrophysics. It is as if we had learned to listen to the Universe after centuries in which we only knew how to observe it (copyright: Rita Sambruna, Nasa). Does it help us understand how the view of humanity is changing?

“It is truly a golden age of astronomy. We have radio telescopes and optical telescopes on the ground, with huge new instruments like the Square Kilometer Array and the Vera Rubin observatory that will be online soon; new infrared telescopes such as the JWST; fantastic space x-ray telescopes such as eROSITA; and gravitational wave detectors and neutrinos here on Earth. I am also involved in a consortium that will build the Cerenkov Telescope Array, which will detect the highest possible gamma rays from space in incredible detail! When I was a child I always wanted to explore space in a spaceship, but now I realize that the Universe is kind and sends all its light to us here. We just need to look to see its wonders ».

Can you explain the beauty of your discovery in simple words?

“No one had ever observed a radio source repeating itself this way. The most similar discovery was made by the scientist Hyman’s team in 2005 who had discovered the “burster” of the galactic center, an episode that produced five explosions 77 minutes apart. And then he fell silent. Unfortunately, even our source no longer produces radio waves. But the fact that it repeated so regularly (the same speed within a ten-thousandth of a second in the three months it was visible) means that it is very likely that it was a rotating object: a magnetar, with a magnetic field 10-1000 times larger. of a pulsar. Or a white dwarf. Of course, it could be something completely different! ‘

An astrophysicist yellow. And the crime writer is only at the beginning.