“I’ve Played This Before,” Dr. Disrespect Isn’t Happy With Overwatch 2 Beta

After months of waiting and worrying, the community was finally able to play Overwatch 2 through a closed Beta that began last week and will remain active until May 17. As fans explore what’s new in the competitive arena, big names like pro gamers and streamers have already shared their first impressions.

Certainly, it seems that a large part of the players are happy with what Blizzard’s competitive video game offers in its current state. Changes to classic heroes and new maps feel like they’re new to freshen up the experience. However, there are those who believe that it has many similarities with the original installment.

Dr. Disrespect was one of the many personalities who jumped on stage to share his opinion about the sequel to the hero shooter. As he could not be otherwise, his first verdict was not positive and he hinted that he is worried about the future of the title and the franchise in general.

Dr. Disrespect believes that Overwatch 2 will not save the franchise

First of all, the controversial YouTube streamer pointed out that the experience of the Beta of Overwatch 2 It is very reminiscent of what was seen in the original installment of 2016. He argued that there are not enough or substantial differences to justify the existence of the sequel.

“This game is literally Overwatch again. I don’t even know what they actually changed because it took so long to get there. That’s the biggest problem I have here – it’s literally the first Overwatch. I already played this before”, commented the content creator.

Dr. Disrespect delved a little deeper into the topic and stated that the Hero Shooter Beta feels like a patch to the first game. Furthermore, he explains that, in his view, there is no real incentive to get back in the game. “What makes you want to try this? I’m not going to play much, I already played this in the past. I’m not in a hurry to play again.”

Keep in mind that the hero shooter Beta only provides access to the competitive section and some of the features that will be in the title at its final release. Perhaps when the cooperative mode debuts in the future, the opinion of the controversial streamer will change radically. To find out, of course, we will have to wait.

But tell us, do you agree with Dr. Disrespect? Let us read you in the comments.

