“I’ve seen Messi, Cristiano, Pelé and Diego, but he’s the best in history…”

Kylian Mbappé has never hidden having grown up being a fan of Cristiano Ronaldo. However, the Portuguese national team’s all-time top scorer was not the French world champion’s only attacking inspiration.

Indeed, when during a conversation with Rio Ferdinand, he was asked to talk about his greatest references in his style of play full of speed and movement, the former AS Monaco evoked two former historical attackers very special.

Due to his physical condition and the way he plays on the pitch, Mbappé confirmed that he has always felt very identified with what Thierry Henry and Ronaldo Nazário have done at the top level of the elite.

“Inspiration in my style of play? Different (footballers)… I think as a French footballer, you can say Thierry Henry. And then also Ronaldo Nazário.

These types of players who play with the ball and are connected to the game, but can also create movements without the ball. He is the type of complete footballer that I want to be. I work every day to be like them, but it’s hard.”he concluded, in comments collected on the Rio Ferdinand Presents FIVE channel.

What Kylian said was even validated by those involved. Titi and El Fenomeno have said on different occasions that they see themselves reflected when talking to him about movements, power and strength. They are legends who believe that Mbappe will eventually rise to the top of world football.