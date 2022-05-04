I’ve tried cloud gaming on Nintendo Switch and I’ll tell you what I like and what I don’t

Cloud gaming on the Nintendo Switch has already taken its first steps. They have been a little shy, but there are already some video games available for this promising technology. The question is: is it a simple experiment or a clear commitment to the future?

Five years have passed since the release of the Nintendo Switch, and it’s obvious that the hybrid console has begun to notice the passage of time, especially in terms of hardware. Even so, it is commendable that the platform has been able to run video games that were difficult to imagine, as is the case with the magnificent ports of The Witcher 3, Hellblade, DOOM, Alien Isolation, Dying Light, Metro Redux, BioShock: The Collection or Skyrim itself. Nintendo itself makes real wonders with the machine, and its internal productions usually squeeze the technical limitations. But it is not always possible… For those cases, a cloud gaming service was devised, known by the name of Nintendo Switch Cloud Version. It had a fairly modest start, but little by little it has been adding new titles to its particular catalog until it has become something to keep in mind for the future.

Basically, the technology is very similar to that used by XCloud, PSNow, GeForce Now or Stadia itself: relying on external servers to run games without using the internal hardware of our Nintendo Switch. We do not know at this point what the intentions of the Japanese are, although President Shuntaro Furukawa stated that at the moment they do not see it as a high priority. Of course, they point out that it is an emerging technology and one that they cannot forget, because it could be important for them in a few years.

This is how cloud gaming works on Switch

Stay with this name: Ubitus. It is a Tokyo-based company that defines itself as “the cloud gaming platform largest in the worldThanks to this technology, the launch of Dragon Quest X on Nintendo 3DS was supported, and Final Fantasy XIII was also released on Chromecast devices. In addition, it has carried out several cloud gaming projects on Korean television, and some other experiment with Microsoft on Xbox One and its Edge browser.

However, Ubitus seems to have shone brightest at Nintendo, starting with Resident Evil 7, which was released as an experiment, and only for Japanese territory. It was quite a controversial move, because the way to buy it was to get a 180-day pass for 2,000 yen (about 15 euros to change). That yes, the version was not bad, and although there were some lag problems and many times you could not even access the game due to server problems, the title offered a decent image quality, although far from the versions for other platforms.

Something similar happened in the case of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, another of the games brought to Nintendo’s streaming service, and only exclusive to Japanese users. It could also be played through a 24-hour pass, as well as purchased permanently. Another video game that benefited from this business model was Phantasy Star Online 2, which opted for the cloud in the case of Switch. The question of whether all these titles could have been adapted by hardware remains in the air, and it is something that I will focus on later…

It is clear that the experiment has jelledIn any case, it is clear that the experiment has jelled, because there are already more than a dozen titles that have been released in the rest of the world with this technology. After all, it is cheaper to do so than to invest in a port with dubious results. And the process is quite simple. Basically, Ubitus provides its GameCloud technology and specific development tools “to easily convert your works in a short time”. Among other things, they give developers the tools to customize button mapping and change resolution to suit each platform.

This means that the process is fast and inexpensive. In fact, Ubitus claims that its Game Development Kit (GDK) allows you to make ports “without changing a single line of code” and have them on the market in a couple of weeks, which is quite surprising. If necessary, the company claims that more personalized adaptation work, involving special work, can be carried out. For something the Japanese affirm that their system is the “most scalable and flexible” that currently exists in the world, with five times better performance than its competitors. Among other things, they claim to support effects like ray-tracing.

They also boast low latency in their adaptations, a more controversial aspect, since, as I have been able to confirm, it is still far from perfect. What is certain is that it is a technology that fits especially in Nintendo Switch for two reasons. The first is that does not take up space, something vital if we refer to the problems that certain releases have had on the Nintendo machine. For example, the Final Fantasy X | X-2 Remaster included a physical game, but the other was via download due to problems with the cost of the cartridges. Then there is the matter of battery is saved when running games in the cloud (and not having to be hardware-intensive).

Therefore, they are aspects to take into account. We already have releases like Control Ultimate Edition, Hitman 3, A Plague Tale: Innocence, A Plague Tale: Requiem, Guardians of the Galaxy or Dying Light 2 available in the cloud that probably wouldn’t have been possible in a port… However, then there are others such as the Kingdom Hearts collection, which suggests that the fast track is chosen to make certain games available to users. Therefore, Ubitus technology allows games to run on the Switch that would not otherwise have been possible. But it must also be said that it opens the door for other types of not-so-popular practices to take place.

Real Cloud Gaming Performance on Switch

We reached the key point, and I’m not going to beat around the bush. Ubitus technology is wonderful, although it still has a long way to go. The games currently available look reasonably good. There is a good response to the controls, the fluidity is consistent and the resolution is adequate if you play in portable mode, although insufficient if you do it on a television. There are other additional aspects in which the system pales, especially when we talk about execution errors, which are quite frequent. Also, there are times when loading screens are unexpectedly tall.

I am somewhat reluctant to think that Nintendo is going to bet fully on streamingAt your disposal you have several demos on Nintendo Switch, within the eShop. I recommend that you download one of these tests (just a few megabytes) and experience it for yourself. Overall, I wasn’t impressed at all, because I think XCloud, PSNow, and Stadia perform better. However, as an experiment it is something very striking, a service that we should not lose track of.

Do you have a promising future? Right now I am somewhat reluctant to think that Nintendo is going to bet fully on streaming, at least at the level of PlayStation and Xbox, where the technology is quite established. It is already known that those of Kyoto have always been very conservative in this sense, but what I say: it is better not to jump to conclusions and see how events unfold. For now it is still an experiment, one more way of playing that could interest a certain user profile, but who knows what could happen in a few years.