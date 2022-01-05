Iveco debuts on the stock market but starts with -9.1%

Do you want to advertise on this site?

It makes its debut in Piazza Affari Iveco Group, first registration of the year of the Italian Stock Exchange. For the truck and commercial vehicle company – born from the spin-off from Cnh Industrial, controlled by the Agnelli Exor family holding – it is not an easy start: closes the session at € 10.108, a drop of 9.1% compared to the reference price of 11.122 euros indicated by Borsa Italiana.

In negative (-1%) also Cnh Industrial, an agricultural machinery and construction company, which continues its journey alone in New York and Milan.

«We are thrilled, our first day of listing marks a historic milestone in that we become a completely independent company. We have all the necessary prerequisites for long-term success, starting with solid foundations, a motivated team and a clear strategy, ”said CEO Gerrit Marx before ringing the bell on Piazza Affari.

«We are ready to face the global challenges of climate change – he added – referring directly to the Environmental, Social and Governance principles of our public responsibility. We intend to commit to transforming not only our operations, but also our target segment, supported by the solutions that see us as pioneers in more advanced sectors of road transport and propulsion, including alternative fuels, autonomous driving and new business models “. Marx explained that Iveco Group “looks to partnerships and aims to grow in specific areas”: “but I do not see Iveco as an acquisition target by others nor as an actor who aims to acquire others aggressively”. As for China, “there is great attention, but at the moment it is not a priority”, clarified the manager.

Iveco Group, 170 years of history behind it, operational headquarters in Turin and registered office in Amsterdam, has eight brands, 29 production plants (in Italy in Brescia, Bolzano, Suzzara, Turin and Foggia), 31 research and development centers, a workforce of about 34,000 people all over the world. The financial objectives of the Iveco Group are those indicated on the Investor Day in November: total net revenues of industrial activities between 16.5 and 17.5 billion euros in 2026, up sharply compared to the 11.8 billion recorded in 2019, with an annual growth rate of 5%, an adjusted net profit of between 0.6 and 0.8 billion compared to 0.3 billion in 2019. No dividends will be distributed in the first year.

