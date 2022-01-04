Iveco, flop debut on the stock market. Closing at – 9%, in one day I lost 300 million of capitalization

The Iveco group goes into reverse on the day of its debut on the stock exchange. The stock closed down 9.1% and lost over 13%. Actions, matches with a price of 11.1 euros they concluded trading at 10.1, burning in capitalization. Iveco, a brand of trucks, buses and commercial vehicles headed by FCA, is treated independently on the market after the separation from CNH (agricultural and construction machinery). The largest shareholder of Iveco (as of Cnh), with 27% is the Exor, financial company of the Agnelli / Elkann family domiciled in the Netherlands as well as Iveco itself. The group matters 34 thousand employees in the world they work in 29 factories. It has a turnover of over 10 billion euros a year and closed the first 9 months of 2021 with a 167 million profit. Also down Cnh (- 3.4%) on the day the overall index gained 1.4%.

“Our first day of listing marks one historic milestone as we become a completely independent company ”, the CEO of Iveco Group stressed this morning Gerrit Marx before the start of trading. “We have all the requirements for long-term success, starting with a solid foundation, a motivated team and a clear strategy. These elements will allow us to move quickly, innovate and forge partnerships to develop the best solutions in today’s rapidly changing environment, ”added the manager.