Iveco Group: because it is worth much more than 10 Euros per share

Iveco Group NV (MI 🙂 is active in the Commercial and Special Vehicles, Powertrain and related Financial Services segments.

There are 8 brands:

Iveco Group NV (MI :): designs, manufactures and markets heavy, medium and light commercial vehicles;

FPT Industrial: supply of a wide range of advanced propulsion technologies for the agricultural, construction, marine, power generation and commercial vehicle sectors;

IVECO BUS and HEULIEZ: city, intercity and tourist buses for mass and premium transport

Iveco Defense Vehicles: defense and civil protection

ASTRA: large heavy vehicles for quarries and construction sites

MAGIRUS: manufacturer of fire fighting vehicles and equipment

IVECO CAPITAL: the holding company that supports all the Iveco Group brands

Numbers

Iveco 3-year report: source Evaluation

We note that for Iveco, as for all companies operating in the Automotive sector, 2020 was a considerable blow. However, in the course of 2021 (see image below) we can see an important recovery and rebound, even better than the last 3 years, a symptom of an ability to adapt to the current situation, as well as a return to profit.

Comparison 2020/2021: source Evaluation

Evaluations

Using a discounted cash flow model to proceed with the valuation of the stock, today at EUR 10.60, we can say that it is highly undervalued (possible price level above EUR 15 per share).

This also considering some factors including the return on invested capital of around 10%, a debt to equity not exceeding 0.50, and a margin on sales of around 8%.

For Goldman Sachs (NYSE 🙂 the target price is around 12 Euros.

Competitor

Considering some similar companies, including CNH Industrial NV (MI :), Caterpillar Inc (NYSE :), PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ 🙂 for example, Iveco Group NV (MI 🙂 still seems to be undervalued when analyzing multiples (PB 1.27 vs average sector 3.31, P / revenues 0.28 against 1.74).

In this case, we cannot carry out a technical analysis as being quoted very recently, the price dynamics make very little sense, therefore the technical analysis could only be carried out later. Here we are therefore talking about thinking in the logic of an investor rather than a trader.

Among the events to report, in addition to the listing on the stock exchange, a recent loan of 1.9 billion with some banks. The loan consists of a committed revolving credit line of € 1.4 billion (duration of 5 years and two extension options of one year each) and a committed term loan of € 500 million with a maturity of one year and renewable for up to a further year at the option of the company. The loan will be used for general business needs and for the needs related to the group’s working capital.

Among the critical points, obviously, the discourse linked to the persistence of the Covid situation, which clearly impacts all company activities, and which could take some time before seeing the stock reach fair value.

Iveco Group NV (MI 🙂 in portfolio

As far as I am concerned, individual stocks should not exceed a weight of 2-3%, with a view to diversification. I would not go to trade using Stop Loss or a short term perspective because we could see a peak of volatility for several weeks, until the stock has found its balance.

