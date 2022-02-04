Iveco, the bonus arrives in six Italian plants but not in the two in Turin

The workers of the Iveco Group plants of Brescia Commercial Vehicles, Suzzara (Mantua) and Foggia, which have achieved the best results in terms of efficiency recovery, will receive an average bonus for 2021 between 938 and 1,235 euros gross. The workers of Brescia Mezzi Speciali, Bolzano and Piacenza will also receive an award. No bonuses, however, to the workers of Torino Motori and Torino Driveline, who are around 2,200 in all. The company communicated this to the unions.

Overall, for 2021 there is a substantial and general improvement compared to 2020, a year significantly impacted by the health emergency. In fact, six out of eight Iveco Group plants in Italy have reached or exceeded the minimum level of recovery of production efficiency which gives the right to the payment of the bonus and personnel not belonging to the production sites will also receive a reward.

The bonus will be paid in February paychecks to all employees of the group in Italy, in relation to the production efficiency objectives achieved. As required by the specific collective labor agreement, these values ​​are commensurate with the performance achieved by each individual production unit, measured according to the Wcm (World Class Manufacturing) system.

“Unfortunately, Torino Motori and Torino Driveline have not reached the minimum percentage to obtain the award, but as a union we have asked for the payment of a one-off amount to compensate for a year of great transformations and great commitment for workers”. Thus in a joint note the trade unions Fim, Uilm, Fismic, Uglm and Aqcfr, adding that “although better than last year, this year too the award brought results below the budget and therefore our claim to agree a new reward mechanism “.

The unions continue saying that “the company management has expressed its willingness to hold a meeting next Wednesday to evaluate our request to recognize a one-off payment for Motori and Driveline, giving us a glimpse of an opening in principle. hypothesis of a premium that takes into account the findings made by the union in these months.