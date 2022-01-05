Iveco to the rescue, exceeds the debut price and is worth over 3 billion

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – Iveco Group extends the FTSE MIB on the third trading day and also exceeds the debut price with which it inaugurated its arrival in Piazza Affari on Monday 3 January. The stock has exceeded 11.3 euros and the capitalization has reached over 3 billion euros. The cumulative market cap of Cnh Industrial and Iveco is € 23.4 billion, slightly above the capitalization of Cnh alone before the spin-off.

After the thud on the day of the debut (-9.1%) – also due to a settling of the initial price due to spin off from Cnh – the Iveco stock on the second day of trading recovered almost 6%, marking the best performance of the list and then the ransom continues.

Cnh Industrial and Iveco are officially two separate entities since January 1st 2022 and since January 3rd they are both traded on the Euronext Milan market. The announcement of the project to separate the On-Highway from the Off-Highway activities of Cnh Industrial was made on the occasion of the Capital Markets Day in September 2019. It reached its completion at the end of 2021. December 31st is in fact The demerger deed between CNH Industrial and Iveco Group was signed, which became effective from January 1, 2022.