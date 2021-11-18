Iveco towards listing: what’s in the CNH spin-off

Iveco is preparing to run on the stock exchange on its own wheels. CNH Industrial, after the publication of the prospectus a few days ago, has already announced Investor Day for tomorrow. The first day of trading of the group should be the January 3, 2022. The company will be listed on Euronext Milan (the former MTA) and will be the result of a split governed by Dutch law (afsplitsing). Taking a look at the prospectus of the next freshman to see what’s inside (and what’s not) can therefore be useful.

Iveco: identity card and perimeter

The new Iveco Group NV it has its registered office in Amsterdam and operational offices in Turin. After the demerger from CNH Industrial, it will concentrate the design, production, sales, services and financing relating to truck (truck), commercial vehicles, bus, fire fighting vehicles, defense vehicles and for other uses. They will also flow into the group combustion engines, alternative propulsion, transmissions and axles for the vehicle types mentioned in addition to alternative propulsion systems for agricultural and construction machinery (which remain at CNH Industrial) as well as for applications in the naval sector and in power generation. More specifically, they are included in the perimeter of the group Iveco Bus (formerly Irisbus) e Heuliez Bus (French company), the Iveco Defense of Bolzano, the 50% stake in the joint venture with the discussed one Nikola US specializing in electric trucks, the FPT Industrial Powertrain, that is, the engines of the road giants that the Chinese liked so much, and the Magirus, a German gem of fire-fighting vehicles. Overall, we are talking about vehicle sales of 163,000 in 2019 and 146,000 in 2020 (but the prospectus on page 69 specifies 118,200 commercial and special vehicles in 2020, down 14% from 2019).

The most important partners will still be Exor NV (via CNH) with 27% of the share capital and 41.68% of the voting rights, Harris Associates (4.95% of voting rights) e BlackRock (2.9% of the share capital and 3.54% of the voting rights).

Iveco: some numbers

Let’s move on to the numbers. The 2020 pandemic was not easy for Iveco, but 2021 is already showing a recovery. In a nutshell the turnover from 11.948 billion in 2019, it compressed to 10.4 billion in 2020 (net revenues) with the result of a loss for the parent company of 408 million euros against the profit of 84 million a year earlier. Already in first semester this year, however, Iveco recorded, with a recovery in revenues from 4.37 to 6.32 billion, a profit of 124 million euros against the red from 439 million in the first half of 2019.

The prospectus also provides us with an updated overview of the debt: the debt financial net as at 30 September it was 1.384 billion and it was 1.187 billion in net current debt (the result of debt 5.49 billion of current financial debt and 4.326 billion of liquidity). At the end of the third quarter the heritage net of shareholders is 2.167 billion. The debt gross or total is 5.694 billion. Returning to three months earlier and a debt of 5.72 billion, net of 203 million eliminations, we read that 3.159 billion of the total debt is linked to industrial activities while 2.77 billion are tied to services financial (essentially financing for the purchase of vehicles): it is important to understand how important the exposures in financing to customers are, which must be considered separately from industrial ones (it is no coincidence that the whole Agnelli galaxy has been providing the two data for decades).

If we look at the cash desk at the end of June (therefore in the half year): € 181 million in cash from operating activities (-309 million the change in the NWC); € 123 million of investment flows; 343 million euros absorbed by financial assets.

Why is Iveco listed

The Iveco Group prospectus states that investors tend to prefer “pure player”, Ie specialized operators, to conglomerates and refers to a recent report which highlights that CNH Industrial does not adequately discount the truck business, which also has intrinsic economic value. Among other things, the Iveco sector, following the consolidation of the last 15 years, is dominated by specialized operators such as Traton and Paccar or by groups that have started a deconsolidation, such as Daimler Trucks.

The demerger would also be theresult of a thorough review of the Iveco and CNH portfolios which would demonstrate minimal synergies in terms of manufacturing, distribution and sales between the two businesses. In other words, the spinoff should release value for shareholders and stakeholders.

The regulatory framework of the reference sectors would also have already differentiated, with Iveco’s truck sector already exposed to new regulatory scenarios and CNH Industrial’s agricultural machinery not yet. He will drive Iveco Suzanne Heywood (chairman of the board of CNH Industrial) as chairman of the board of directors, e Alessandro Nasi he will be a non-executive director, as in Exor and CNH Industrial. So managerial continuity is not in question, but other managers will not see overlap.

Iveco and CNH Industrial will also maintain a financial bridge which materializes in the new 50/50 joint venture CIFINS, which in turn controls 49.9% of CNH Industrial Capital Europe Sas, the financial jv with BNP Paribas.

At this point, however, the gaze must necessarily be broadened, to the Iveco holding companies and its market, because otherwise important information would risk missing.

It is in fact relevant that at the beginning of the year the sale of Iveco to the Chinese Faw, except then jump in mid-April. The rumors assumed an offer of 3.5 billion euros, but the negotiations had stalled on the price and on the pressure of the government that threatened the golden power and expressed satisfaction at the end of the negotiations. The French also ended up in the middle, for defense and investment reasons, but this is (partly) another story.

It should also be said that in the meantime other events are maturing upstream of the control chain. With the month of December falls the voting limit for Giovanni Agnelli BV which will therefore be able to increase from approximately 53% to 80% of the voting rights in Exor, with the implicit possibility of transferring shares on the market while retaining solid control of the holding. Also in these days is consumed the sale of Partner RE to Covea for $ 9 billion: a valuation perhaps a little lower than hoped, but in any case at a premium on the amount paid at the time after a hard financial battle for the conquest of the reinsurer (it cost 6.1 billion dollars). The hypothesis of a luxury polo shirt with Armani, the company that has always been close to Del Vecchio and recently a 5% shareholder of the small The Italian Sea Group.

It is inevitable to also mention a Stellantis, the newborn giant that merges FCA with PSA, Fiat with Peugeot, Chrysler with Citroen. Investments in the electrification of the offer, ie in the electric car that speaks more French than Italian and, for now, not at all English, are certainly at the beginning and resources will be needed if you want to stay on the market starting from today’s delay. Certainly what has been said leaves room for new financial collections that could trivially, as Il Sole 24 Ore calculates today, end up in the liquidation of the Agnelli & relatenti who want to go their own way or go to the elusive luxury pole with Armani, which certainly would have a lot to do with. say again to the market or strengthen positions in an automotive to be redesigned and strictly marked by governments.

The challenges are not lacking. Just think of Nikola, which after a brilliant debut on the Nasdaq has almost doubled the value of the stock in two years and then fell back to the current values ​​of about $ 15.1: from 10 to 100 to 15 so to speak.

And this is no small thing for CNH Industrial and IVECO itself, given that they have invested in it 250 million dollars which earned him 6.3% of the group’s capital (now it would be a little more) and a European industrial partnership to ULM (Germany) where the joint commitment of $ 40 million for the new plant should lead to 2,000 electric and hydrogen (fuel cell) trucks per year. Then there is also the collaboration in the plant of theArizona and throughout North America, where Iveco provided engineering and manufacturing support for 100 million dollars and intellectual property for 50 million dollars.

To look good the links with Nikola of Iveco they inscribe the whole history of this quotation in a different cone of light. In fact, the stormy recent history of Nikola must inevitably be remembered, the promise of the hydrogen electric truck (for years a sort of philosopher’s stone of the sector) that sent trucks uphill tilting the photos. The “aggressive” marketing of its founder Trevor Milton, in September 2021, just two weeks after a $ 2 billion partnership with GM, resulted in the resignation of the manager who was accused of fraud. The thing ended in bars and just at the end of July 2021 the manager was released from prison with a bail of 100 million dollars. But let’s go back to Nikola, in September 2020 the obligatory succession is grafted and Stephen Girsky becomes the new president, former GM (and not only) summit finished at VectorIQ.

Among the various managers, still riding the group, there is Gerrit Marx, who, after a past at Bain Capital, joined the boards of directors of both January and September 2019 CNH Industrial, which of Nikola.

Well mister Marx is the CEO of the new IVECO Group and still sits on Nikola’s board of directors with the Iveco label under the name. The manager has a great experience that also passes through McKinsey and Daimler, he will surely be able to face the challenge with decision after what he faced in 2020 with Nikola.

Today, the news of the new supply of 1,064 S-WAY natural gas commercial vehicles to Amazon certainly provides a good start for tomorrow’s presentation.

But the challenges of the new year will certainly not be few.

(Giovanni Digiacomo)