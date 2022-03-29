Ivel Hernández, the Mexican who celebrated the Oscar for “Dune” for its special effects

Ivel Hernández, a Mexican who was part of the “Dune” team, celebrated the Oscar for “Best Visual Effects”

Ivel Hernandez is a young Mexican woman who was part of the special effects team that won the 2022 Oscar in the category of “Best Visual Effects” for the film starring Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya, Dunes.

Through your account tiktok shared a video clip of just under 1 minute when he made a live broadcast on his YouTube channel twitch when the young designer, who collaborates in video games as well as in cinema, celebrated the moment in which the film directed by Denis Villeneuve took the golden statuette for that category.

The young visual effects professional, who began working in 2017, did not hide her emotion after learning that she would be part of the select group of Mexicans who have won recognition for their behind-the-scenes work: “Thanks for your support”, you can read about the video.

Ivel Hernández, a Mexican who was part of the “Dune” team, celebrated the 2022 Oscar Photo: Special Infobae

In a past interview with Cnn in Spanishthe 28-year-old designer, who is a resident of Mexico City, graduated from the Technological Institute of Monterrey, in Animation and Digital Art, shared how the selection process was to join the ranks of the project that brings together a great cast as Javier Bardem, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolinamong several more.

“I was working at the video game company doing Gears Tactics, I was going to finish the project and I didn’t want to lose my job. I applied to several companies and DNEG answered me almost immediately. They call me, I have the interview and basically the following week they tell me: ‘We are going to give you a contract for a certain time until the project is finished‘”, he recalled for the international portal.

Dune won the Oscar for Best Visual Effects Photo: Twitter/@TheAcademy

The designer emphasized that it was its effects on Detective Pikachuthe reason you were hired for dunes. Although at first he was unaware of the theme of the project directed by Denis Villeneuve, he already had a job and got it in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic that hit the seventh art sector hard.

“ANDSo, I start working on DNEG. They give us one week of training and the next week they tell us ‘You’re going to be working on Dune.’ And I was like ‘Oh, what a father!’, I mean, I didn’t think they were going to give me the project like this”, underlined Ivel for Cnn in Spanish.

It was in 2017 when Hernández began to practice with visual effects for ‘MPC’ and thus moved to the Academy of the same company, but with residence in Canada. This after his teacher Ángel Villaseñor, from the Monterrey TEC, He announced the call that would change his professional career.

Thanks to this company that gave him the opportunity to give his first design in the field of cinematography, Ivel Hernández was able to participate in various productions such as: Justice League, A Wrinkle in Time, The New Mutants, Skyscraper, Detective Pikachu, Sonic the Hedgehog, and Maleficent.

“Dune”, the most winning film of the Oscars, available on HBO Max

During the 94th Annual Academy Awards, Denis Villeneuve’s production performed well, winning several awards even before the Oscars ceremony began, given that The Academy decided to remove eight categories from the televised portion of the event.

The production took home six awards over the course of the Academy Awards and was the film with the most wins of all the films submitted: “Cinematography”, “Film Editing”, “Original Score”, “Production Design”, “Sound” and “Visual Effects”.

