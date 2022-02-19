German Padinger

(CNN) — The drug ivermectin doesn’t prevent severe COVID-19 disease any more effectively than a placebo, according to a new study published in JAMA Internal Medicine on Friday.

The study involved nearly 500 patients aged 50 and older who were at risk of developing severe illness from COVID-19. These patients were treated in 20 public hospitals and a quarantine center in Malaysia in 2021.

Did they experiment with the Mexicans by giving them ivermectin against covid-19? This says the government

Half of the patients took oral ivermectin for five days, and the placebo group received treatment for their symptoms. All were monitored for disease progression.

Ivermectin does not prevent severe covid-19 disease

There were no differences in results between groups. In fact, slightly more patients in the ivermectin group progressed to requiring additional oxygen compared to those taking placebo, although the difference was not statistically significant.

Was it experimented in Mexico with ivermectin against covid? 3:28

This was the main outcome the researchers studied, but they also looked at whether patients needed to be hospitalized, had to be put on a ventilator, needed intensive care, or died from their infections. There were no significant differences in the results between the group that took ivermectin and those that received the placebo treatment.

The study had several important strengths:

It was a randomized, controlled trial – the gold standard of medical research – in which researchers test an intervention against a placebo. The study included patients with the highest risk of suffering from covid-19 disease, that is, those over 50 years of age with at least one additional risk factor and mild or moderate symptoms. People who were asymptomatic or who already had advanced disease were excluded from the study. Participants were only enrolled after a PCR test confirmed infection. This is a multicenter trial conducted in 20 public hospitals and a covid-19 quarantine center in Malaysia between May 31 and October 25, 2021.

This study is a follow-up to two earlier randomized controlled trials of ivermectin for covid-19, from Argentina and Colombia. Both studies concluded that there was no significant effect of ivermectin on symptoms or hospitalization rates, leading the World Health Organization (WHO) to advise that ivermectin should only be used to treat covid-19 in the clinical trial setting.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.