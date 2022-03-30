Ivermectin does not reduce the risk of hospitalization for COVID-19

File photo: A box of the antiparasitic Ivermectin, manufactured by Biogaran, appears on the counter of a pharmacy in France (REUTERS / Benoit Tessier)

The results of a major clinical trial with those infected with COVID-19 warned that the antiparasitic drug ivermectin did not show any signs of relief from the coronavirus disease.

The authors of the scientific study published their research in the journal The New England Journal of Medicine and explained that compared more than 1,300 people who contracted the coronavirus in Brazil and their response to treatment with ivermectin or a placebo. And they came to the conclusion that the use of this drug to treat COVID-19 should be ruled out.

“There is really no sign of benefit”said Dr. David Boulware, an infectious disease expert at the University of Minnesota. “Now that the details and data are available, it is to be expected that most doctors will abandon ivermectin and opt for other therapies”said Dr. Boulware, about this drug that has gained popularity as an alternative treatment for covid-19 despite a lack of solid research to support it.

Ivermectin has been used for decades to treat parasitic infections. And early in the pandemic, when researchers were testing thousands of older drugs against covid-19, lab experiments with cells suggested that ivermectin might block the coronavirus, and some doctors began prescribing ivermectin for covid-19, instead despite warnings from drug regulators like the FDA in the US that it was not approved for that use.

Anyway, there are still more trials underway on ivermectin, with thousands of volunteers, who have not yet shared their results. The US National Center for the Advancement of Translational Sciences (NCATS) has been conducting a trial of ivermectin and several other drugs for covid patients for more than a year, but has not yet published its final report.

Dr. Boulware doubted that further trials would come to a different conclusion, as the Brazilian study was very large and carefully designed. “You rarely expect to find something different”said.

